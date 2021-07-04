North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 4

|BOB UMPHREY TURF SPRINT S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-4.
|5—
|WARRIOR’S PRIDE, c, 3, Poseidon’s Warrior–Sophia’s Pride, by Pleasant Tap. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), T-Antonio Cioffi, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $58,280.
|8—
|Tiger Blood, g, 8, Cowtown Cat–Sarah Cataldo, by Smarty Jones. ($4,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Hibiscus Stables LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $18,800.
|1—
|Yes I Am Free, g, 5, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Golden Kernel Racing Stable, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Citrus Burst, Harry’s Ontheloose, Romario, Caribou Club, Ete Indien, Sovereign Warrior, Brother Satchmo, Nitro Time.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 9.50, 7.40, 6.00.
|CONCERN S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 7-4.
|3—
|ALWAYSINAHURRY, g, 3, Great Notion–Otherwise Perfect, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($70,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Mopo Racing, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman, Quin Bowman &Rebecca Davis (MD), T-Dale Capuano, J-Jorge Ruiz, $60,000.
|1—
|Mighty Mischief, c, 3, Into Mischief–Wealth Creation, by Super Saver. O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Heiligbrodt Racing Stable (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Three Two Zone, c, 3, Street Sense–Star Rating (IRE), by Dansili (GB). ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Alonzo Racing, LLC, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Singlino, Roderick, Sibelius.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 3, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.10, 0.30, 13.40.
|CAESAR’S WISH S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-4.
|7—
|MRS. ORB, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|2—
|Trolley Ride, m, 6, Flashy Bull–Proudly Irish, by Jump Start. O-James H Eshleman, B-Sandra Kim Eshleman (PA), $20,000.
|4—
|Sweet Sami D, m, 5, First Samurai–Treaty of Kadesh, by Victory Gallop. ($70,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic, Donnelly, Peter and Oberdorff, W, B-Farfellow Farms Ltd (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Artful Splatter, His Glory, Suggestive Honor (ARG), Gracetown.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, 6.
|Odds: 2.10, 4.30, 4.70.
|IOWA DISTAFF S., PRM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-3.
|4—
|JOSIE, f, 4, Race Day–Spirited Away, by Awesome Again. ($80,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $170,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $60,000.
|3—
|Istan Council, m, 5, Istan–Tribal Council, by Indian Charlie. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Himiko, f, 4, American Pharoah–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. ($1,000,000 ’17 FTKNOV). O-Grand Farm Family, B-Eaton (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Blessed Again, Tiltingatwindmills, Loving Moment.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3 3/4, 9 3/4.
|Odds: 3.20, 1.60, 2.10.
|MANILA S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 7-4.
|5—
|ORIGINAL, c, 3, Quality Road–Unforgettable, by Empire Maker. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $425,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Eric Fein, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.
|2—
|Public Sector (GB), c, 3, Kingman (GB)–Parle Moi (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (170,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-The Kathryn Stud (GB), $20,000.
|1—
|Straw Into Gold, c, 3, Hard Spun–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: It’s a Gamble, Annex, Hot Blooded.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 6.90, 1.00, 3.45.
|IOWA SPRINT S., PRM, $98,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-3.
|1—
|SPECIAL RESERVE, g, 5, Midshipman–Love Spun, by Hard Spun. ($60,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Junior Alvarado, $60,000.
|7—
|Quick Tempo, c, 3, Tapizar–Sing Dixie Sing, by Dixie Union. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Albert G Bell & Joyce E Bell (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Mojo Man, g, 6, Stay Thirsty–Cooking Mama, by Bandini. ($15,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $100,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Dash C Goff, B-Rose Hill Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Empire of Gold, Mr. Jagermeister.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 4 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.70, 4.90, 4.00.
|LITE THE FUSE S., PIM, $96,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-4.
|7—
|YAUPON, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Modification, by Vindication. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP; $255,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Betz/Lamantia/CoCo Equine/Magers/Burns (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $60,000.
|4—
|Laki, g, 8, Cuba–Truthful Dutch, by Swear by Dixie. O-Hillside Equestrian Meadows, B-Tom Michaels & Lorna Baker (MD), $20,000.
|5—
|Chateau, g, 6, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Whiskey and You.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 3/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.90, 3.10.
|SAYLORVILLE S., PRM, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-3.
|5—
|FRANK’S ROCKETTE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $60,000.
|3—
|Blinkers, m, 5, Stay Thirsty–Wildcat Gold, by Forest Wildcat. ($25,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Gentry Farms (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Quick Decision, f, 4, Istan–Tell Me Again, by Majesticperfection. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Saguaro Row.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 8HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.10, 14.40, 6.90.
|JOHN J. REILLY H., MTH, $76,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-4.
|7—
|GOLDEN BROWN, g, 6, Offlee Wild–Suzee Sunrise, by Chester House. ($22,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic, Donnelly, Peter and Schnoor, Nadine, B-Esther de Jong (NJ), T-Patrick B. McBurney, J-Paco Lopez, $45,000.
|8—
|Optic Way, g, 6, Cable Boy–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-My Way Stable, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $15,000.
|6—
|Prendimi, g, 6, Dance With Ravens–Cigno d’Oro, by Tour d’Or. O-G J Stable, B-GJ Stables (NJ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Target Tales, Royal Urn, Brother Chub, My Carrots.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.00, 5.20, 4.20.
|OAK TREE SPRINT S., PLN, $75,450, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-3.
|6—
|LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN, g, 7, Twirling Candy–Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. ($100,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Agnew, Dan J, Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $45,000.
|5—
|Top Harbor, c, 3, Harbor the Gold–Reba Is Tops, by He’s Tops. O-Jarnig, Gordon, Marshall, Kenny and Schweiger, Eric M, B-Eric Schweiger, Gordy Jarnig &Kenny Marshall (CA), $15,000.
|3—
|Darnquick, g, 4, Run Brother Ron–Darncat, by Forest Camp. O-Casey Plum, B-Clifford LeRoy Plum (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Anyportinastorm, Bettor Trip Nick, Quiet Charm.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 9.30, 6.80.
|JAMEELA S., PIM, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-4.
|11—
|ELLANATION, m, 5, Alternation–Memories of Mystic, by Dixie Union. ($32,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Dark Hollow Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $45,000.
|3—
|Dendrobia, m, 6, Denman (AUS)–Boudicca, by Hard Spun. O-McGinnes, Cynthia R and Clemens, Francis J, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $15,000.
|7—
|Quiet Company, m, 5, Temple City–Clarendon Fancy, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Waldorf Racing Stables LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Can the Queen, Introduced, Spun Glass, Carolina Ice.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 10.00, 10.90, 15.80.
|ELLIS PARK TURF S., ELP, $74,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-4.
|8—
|SHE’SONTHEWARPATH, m, 5, Declaration of War–Ha Ha Tonka, by Distorted Humor. O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Steve Margolis, J-Adam Beschizza, $45,690.
|1—
|Dominga, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Dynarama, by Dynaformer. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $14,900.
|2—
|Pass the Plate, f, 4, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $7,450.
|Also Ran: Sister Hanan, High Regard, Nope (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:44 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.00, 5.90.
|JOHN HENRY S., EVD, $60,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 7-3.
|2—
|PEACOCK KITTEN, h, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Plumage, by Broken Vow. O-BW and HTS Stables, LLC and Grudzien, Jason G, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Rylee Grudzien, J-Devin H. Magnon, $36,000.
|6—
|Shake Some Action, g, 4, Into Mischief–Tiz a Chick, by Tiznow. ($235,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Edgar Scott Jr & Jane MacElree (KY), $11,400.
|7—
|Nate’s Attack, g, 6, Quality Road–Striking Tomisue, by Smart Strike. ($35,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Maga Man, McFeely, Beachcombing, Treys Midnite Moon, Top Draw, Gotta Go.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.50, 2.60, 30.80.
|DADE PARK DASH OVERNIGHT S., ELP, $59,500, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-4.
|4—
|INTO THE SUNRISE, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Chris Landeros, $36,700.
|5—
|Unitedandresolute, c, 3, Violence–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($165,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Corser Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-John O’Meara (KY), $12,000.
|6—
|Field Day, g, 3, Broken Vow–Sunny Isles, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Bob’s Edge, Baytown Bear.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 7.10, 1.40.
