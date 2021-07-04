North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 4

BOB UMPHREY TURF SPRINT S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-4.

5—

WARRIOR’S PRIDE, c, 3, Poseidon’s Warrior–Sophia’s Pride, by Pleasant Tap. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), T-Antonio Cioffi, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $58,280.

8—

Tiger Blood, g, 8, Cowtown Cat–Sarah Cataldo, by Smarty Jones. ($4,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Hibiscus Stables LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $18,800.

1—

Yes I Am Free, g, 5, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Golden Kernel Racing Stable, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $9,400.

Also Ran: Citrus Burst, Harry’s Ontheloose, Romario, Caribou Club, Ete Indien, Sovereign Warrior, Brother Satchmo, Nitro Time.

Winning Time: :57 1/5 (gd)

Margins: NK, 1 1/4, NK.