North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 5

GRAND COUTURIER S., BEL, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 7-5.

6—

GUFO, c, 4, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.

7—

Tide of the Sea, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.

9—

Shamrocket, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $18,000.

Also Ran: Sadler’s Joy, Red Knight, Kinenos.

Winning Time: 2:28 3/5 (gd)

Margins: 1, NK, 2 1/4.