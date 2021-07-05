North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 5

|GRAND COUTURIER S., BEL, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 7-5.
|6—
|GUFO, c, 4, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|7—
|Tide of the Sea, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|9—
|Shamrocket, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Sadler’s Joy, Red Knight, Kinenos.
|Winning Time: 2:28 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, NK, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 7.00, 5.30.
|
Leave a Reply