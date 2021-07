North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 8

SUSSEX S., DEL, $50,250, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 7-8.

9—

TRIFOR GOLD, g, 5, Tritap–Gold Scammer, by Gold Tribute. O-Copper Penny Stables, B-Copper Penny Stables (MD), T-Mark Shuman, J-Angel Suarez, $30,000.

6—

Cannon’s Roar, g, 7, Orientate–Polyantha, by Charismatic. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Mrs P Frank Wright (MD), $10,000.

4—

Indian Lake, g, 3, Daredevil–Stormy Situation, by Stormy Atlantic. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), $5,500.

Also Ran: Aspect, Market Mover, Samedi Night, Taxable Goods.

Winning Time: 1:29 (fm)

Margins: NO, 3/4, 3/4.