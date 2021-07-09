July 9, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 9

July 9, 2021

JIM MORGAN MEMORIAL TAH DAH S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-9.
1X—CHRISTMAS, f, 2, Constitution–Just a Jingle, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Winblaze, LLC and Michael Lewis, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $45,000.
6—Candlelight Hours, f, 2, Dominus–Nava, by Even the Score. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $15,000.
4—Quality Bet, f, 2, Klimt–Love to Gamble, by Brahms. O-Noah Platt, B-Sparks View Farm (OH), $7,500.
Also Ran: Mariposa Rapida, Kenzielu, Crossed Up, Pacific Coast, Parfait.
Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, 3, 1 3/4.
Odds: 0.30, 3.30, 27.90.

