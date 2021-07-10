Souper Sensational rallies fast for Victory Ride

Souper Sensational proved best in Saturday’s $150,000 Victory Ride (G3) at Belmont Park, closing powerfully to earn her first graded stakes win. A troubled fourth in the April 30 Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs, the Mark Casse trainee improved to 3-for-4 at sprint distances.

Off as the 5-1 fourth choice among six three-year-old fillies, Souper Sensational broke last with Flavien Prat and rated in fifth as Miss Brazil established splits in :22.81 and :45.68 while being chased by Ova Charged.

Souper Sensational launched a wide rally nearing the conclusion of the far turn, advancing quickly into contention. Miss Brazil threw in the towel after straightening for home, and Ova Charged was no match for the oncoming Souper Sensation, who blew past into a clear lead by midstretch.

The chestnut daughter of Curlin rolled home, winning by a 3 1/4-length margin and completing 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.79. She’s campaigned by Live Oak Plantation.

Souper Sensational opened her racing career last fall with a pair of convincing victories over Woodbine’s Tapeta at seven furlongs, a four-length romp in the King Glorious S. She returned this year with a second in her two-turn debut, the Silverbulletday S. at Fair Grounds, but followed with a pair of well-beaten efforts, finishing sixth in the Rachel Alexandra S. (G2) and third in the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2).

Cutting back for the seven-furlong Eight Belles, Souper Sensational lost her momentum when getting caught up in traffic in upper stretch, rallying belatedly for fourth. She’s now earned $247,293 from a 7-3-1-1 record.

An easy winner in her first two starts at Delta Downs and Monmouth Park. Ova Charged easily held second in her stakes debut. Inject wound up two lengths back in third. Red Ghost and Miss Brazil came next.

Australasa, the 3-2 favorite, weakened badly late after coming up empty on the far turn, sustaining her first career setback.

Bred in Kentucky by Newtownanner Stud, Souper Sensational was purchased for $725,000 at the 2019 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale. She’s the first stakes winner from the unraced Indian Charlie mare Kateri, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Tiz Miz Sue and 2018 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint victor Bulletin.