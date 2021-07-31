Spot Plays Aug. 1

|Arlington
|
|(2nd) Grapevine, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Ding Ding, 4-1
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Minnesota Miracle,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Take Charge Patti,
7-2
|Del Mar
|
|(4th) Kalon, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Frost Warning, 4-1
|Ellis
Park
|
|(4th) Summer Store, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Wicked Genius, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(7th) Proudtobesicilian,
3-1
|
|
|(9th) A Gem Is a Gem, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Wicked Gem, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Sami, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Dimenna, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Beauty Queen, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(5th) Trophy Daddy, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Flurry of Feathers,
4-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Wicked Groove, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Tic Tic Tic Boom, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Gran Edition, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Team Freedom, 5-1
|Pimlico
|
|(5th) Striking Chrome, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Dream About Me, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(8th) Peggy Rules, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Dance Doctor, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(1st) Loaded Joe, 5-1
|
|
|(2nd) Gillian Elizabeth,
5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Capture the Moment,
8-1
|
|
|(6th) Giant Waters, 4-1
Leave a Reply