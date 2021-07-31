July 31, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 1

July 31, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Grapevine, 7-2
    (8th) Ding Ding, 4-1
Canterbury   (1st) Minnesota Miracle, 9-2
    (6th) Take Charge Patti, 7-2
Del Mar   (4th) Kalon, 4-1
    (7th) Frost Warning, 4-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Summer Store, 6-1
    (5th) Wicked Genius, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (7th) Proudtobesicilian, 3-1
    (9th) A Gem Is a Gem, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Wicked Gem, 5-1
    (7th) Sami, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Dimenna, 5-1
    (7th) Beauty Queen, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Trophy Daddy, 7-2
    (6th) Flurry of Feathers, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Wicked Groove, 3-1
    (7th) Tic Tic Tic Boom, 5-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Gran Edition, 8-1
    (7th) Team Freedom, 5-1
Pimlico   (5th) Striking Chrome, 7-2
    (7th) Dream About Me, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Peggy Rules, 3-1
    (10th) Dance Doctor, 6-1
Saratoga   (1st) Loaded Joe, 5-1
    (2nd) Gillian Elizabeth, 5-1
Woodbine   (1st) Capture the Moment, 8-1
    (6th) Giant Waters, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions