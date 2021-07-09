July 9, 2021

Spot Plays July 10

July 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Trappe Valley, 7-2
(4th) Draft Capital, 4-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Vineyard Sound, 4-1
(3rd) Ifihadachance, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Shesauptowngirl, 7-2
(3rd) Ravioli Mama, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Imperial Moon, 3-1
(2nd) Spotted Bull, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Flap Jack, 7-2
(6th) Wora, 8-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Stylish Elegance, 4-1
(5th) Close the Show Lo, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Flashlightsecurity, 4-1
(5th) Opps My Bad, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ethos, 3-1
(2nd) Mekano, 4-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Archie, 4-1
(4th) Mula Omega, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Get Directions, 3-1
(3rd) Rivetrix, 9-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Tiz Lottie, 4-1
(6th) Cruzin Carter, 3-1
Pimlico (5th) Kwist, 3-1
(6th) Memories Eternal, 9-2
Pleasanton (3rd) Fifty Fifty Chance, 3-1
(4th) With Open Eyes, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Silver and Aces, 3-1
(7th) Adria, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Asha Ironborn, 7-2
(6th) Rookie Girl, 3-1

