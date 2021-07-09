Spot Plays July 10

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Trappe Valley, 7-2
|(4th) Draft Capital, 4-1
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Vineyard Sound, 4-1
|(3rd) Ifihadachance, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Shesauptowngirl, 7-2
|(3rd) Ravioli Mama, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Imperial Moon, 3-1
|(2nd) Spotted Bull, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Flap Jack, 7-2
|(6th) Wora, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Stylish Elegance, 4-1
|(5th) Close the Show Lo, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Flashlightsecurity, 4-1
|(5th) Opps My Bad, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ethos, 3-1
|(2nd) Mekano, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Archie, 4-1
|(4th) Mula Omega, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Get Directions, 3-1
|(3rd) Rivetrix, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Tiz Lottie, 4-1
|(6th) Cruzin Carter, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(5th) Kwist, 3-1
|(6th) Memories Eternal, 9-2
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Fifty Fifty Chance, 3-1
|(4th) With Open Eyes, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Silver and Aces, 3-1
|(7th) Adria, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Asha Ironborn, 7-2
|(6th) Rookie Girl, 3-1
