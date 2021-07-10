July 10, 2021

Spot Plays July 11

July 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (3rd) Shobiz Star, 3-1
    (4th) Miss Z, 3-1
Belmont Park   (4th) Fame to Famous, 10-1
    (6th) Montauk Traffic, 9-2
Canterbury   (5th) Lila’s Lucky Lady, 9-2
    (6th) Unleash the Beast, 3-1
Ellis Park   (3rd) Queen Louise, 5-1
    (6th) Nineties Country, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Lady Campbell, 7-2
    (4th) Moscow Lady, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Danzatale, 7-2
    (8th) Goodbye Gaby, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (1st) Evie’s Prince, 4-1
    (9th) Close to Midnight, 5-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Seeley, 10-1
    (5th) Dream Halo, 8-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Tambourine Star, 6-1
    (7th) Emirates Affair, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Loopy, 3-1
    (6th) Global Queen Coco, 3-1
Pimlico   (4th) Find Your Boaz, 6-1
    (7th) Tappin Cat, 3-1
Pleasanton   (1st) Running Luck, 9-2
    (6th) Cousin Eddie, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Barbed Wire, 7-2
    (10th) Tough Company, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Tale of Mineshaft, 3-1
    (7th) Frosted Over, 4-1

