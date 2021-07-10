Spot Plays July 11

|Arlington
|
|(3rd) Shobiz Star, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Miss Z, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|
|(4th) Fame to Famous, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Montauk Traffic, 9-2
|Canterbury
|
|(5th) Lila’s Lucky Lady,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Unleash the Beast,
3-1
|Ellis
Park
|
|(3rd) Queen Louise, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Nineties Country, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(2nd) Lady Campbell, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Moscow Lady, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Danzatale, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Goodbye Gaby, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) Evie’s Prince, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Close to Midnight,
5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Seeley, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Dream Halo, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Tambourine Star, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Emirates Affair, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Loopy, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Global Queen Coco,
3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(4th) Find Your Boaz, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Tappin Cat, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(1st) Running Luck, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Cousin Eddie, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Barbed Wire, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Tough Company, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Tale of Mineshaft,
3-1
|
|
|(7th) Frosted Over, 4-1
