July 11, 2021

Spot Plays July 12

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (1st) Close Shave, 7-2
    (6th) It’s Fate, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (7th) Delaware Destiny, 4-1
    (8th) Blizz, 5-1
Fort Erie   (3rd) Naked in the Woods, 9-2
    (6th) Captain Sidney, 15-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Strong Words, 3-1
    (7th) Bold Prophet, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Power Serve, 5-1
    (6th) Venture Forth, 9-2
Mountaineer   (6th) Catauga County, 9-2
    (7th) Grazed My Biscuits, 9-2
Parx   (3rd) Roan Mountain, 4-1
    (10th) Sambam, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (10th) Woke Up in Love, 6-1
    (11th) A Girl Like Me, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Life Don’t Owe You, 5-1
    (5th) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Only One Boss Lady, 4-1
    (5th) Queenofcatniphill, 3-1

