Spot Plays July 12

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Close Shave, 7-2
|(6th) It’s Fate, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(7th) Delaware Destiny, 4-1
|(8th) Blizz, 5-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Naked in the Woods, 9-2
|(6th) Captain Sidney, 15-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Strong Words, 3-1
|(7th) Bold Prophet, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Power Serve, 5-1
|(6th) Venture Forth, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(6th) Catauga County, 9-2
|(7th) Grazed My Biscuits, 9-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Roan Mountain, 4-1
|(10th) Sambam, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(10th) Woke Up in Love, 6-1
|(11th) A Girl Like Me, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Life Don’t Owe You, 5-1
|(5th) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Only One Boss Lady, 4-1
|(5th) Queenofcatniphill, 3-1
