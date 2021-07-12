July 12, 2021

Spot Plays July 13

July 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Eagle Cap. 5-1
    (5th) Forecastle, 7-2
Canterbury   (1st) Minkota Joy, 4-1
    (6th) Super Constitution, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Paynt the Edges, 7-2
    (7th) Rally Cap, 4-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Einstein’s Babe, 6-1
    (5th) What’s On Tap, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Flowerpecker, 5-1
    (7th) Eye Flirt, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (4th) B B Moody, 9-2
    (5th) Sand Drift, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Marriage, 6-1
    (5th) Muntij, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Special Risk, 9-2
    (3rd) James Ciro, 5-1
Penn National   (2nd) Abaco Dream, 4-1
    (4th) Lil Majesty, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Canadian Game, 3-1
    (8th) Quickstrike, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Dream Prizes, 3-1
    (3rd) Trace, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions