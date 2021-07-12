Spot Plays July 13

|Belterra Park
|
|(4th) Eagle Cap. 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Forecastle, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Minkota Joy, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Super Constitution,
3-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) Paynt the Edges, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Rally Cap, 4-1
|Fort
Erie
|
|(1st) Einstein’s Babe, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) What’s On Tap, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(3rd) Flowerpecker, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Eye Flirt, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(4th) B B Moody, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Sand Drift, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Marriage, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Muntij, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Special Risk, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) James Ciro, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Abaco Dream, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Lil Majesty, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(6th) Canadian Game, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Quickstrike, 3-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Dream Prizes, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Trace, 4-1
