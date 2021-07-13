Spot Plays July 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Country Club Bobby, 4-1
|(2nd) Lucky Shore, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Winnager, 7-2
|(6th) Drop of Golden Sun, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Wicked Mercury, 7-2
|(4th) Uno Tigress, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(5th) Grand Isle Girl, 3-1
|(7th) Spellbinding, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Smite, 9-2
|(7th) Vouch, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Second Exchange, 6-1
|(4th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Voting Control, 3-1
|2nd) Team Hucky, 8-1
|Parx
|(1st) Donzi, 3-1
|(2nd) Mine Not Mine, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Big Rig, 9-2
|(7th) Mucho Macho Eddie, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) He Is Ready, 3-1
|(7th) Vintage Kitten, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Wrote’s Gift, 3-1
|(2nd) Ready My Way, 3-1
