July 13, 2021

Spot Plays July 14

July 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Country Club Bobby, 4-1
(2nd) Lucky Shore, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Winnager, 7-2
(6th) Drop of Golden Sun, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Wicked Mercury, 7-2
(4th) Uno Tigress, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (5th) Grand Isle Girl, 3-1
(7th) Spellbinding, 3-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Smite, 9-2
(7th) Vouch, 4-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Second Exchange, 6-1
(4th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Voting Control, 3-1
2nd) Team Hucky, 8-1
Parx (1st) Donzi, 3-1
(2nd) Mine Not Mine, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Big Rig, 9-2
(7th) Mucho Macho Eddie, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) He Is Ready, 3-1
(7th) Vintage Kitten, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Wrote’s Gift, 3-1
(2nd) Ready My Way, 3-1

