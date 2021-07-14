July 14, 2021

Spot Plays July 15

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Hey Hey, 3-1
(4th) Tempers Tantrum, 3-1
Belterra Park (3rd) Coworker, 3-1
(5th) Positive Vibes, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Stride On By, 4-1
(4th) Ellie Bear, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Charlie the Greek, 6-1
(3rd) Estilo Varonil, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Sweet Prayers, 5-1
(3rd) Somthingscandalous, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Barbie Jean, 5-1
(5th) Kolsch, 4-1
Saratoga (1st) Wagon Boss, 7-2
(4th) Ocean Air, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Blushing Betty, 7-2
(3rd) Patti Patti Patti, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Wide Awake, 3-1
(6th) Classy Mistress, 3-1

