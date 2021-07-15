July 15, 2021

Spot Plays July 16

July 15, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Mama Lou, 7-2
(6th) Miss Chess, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) Go Stellaire, 7-2
(6th) Drillit, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Jaxbradenrishi, 7-2
(4th) Run Rabbit, 3-1
Ellis Park (1st) Mr. Peterkin, 9-2
(5th) On the Rise, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Laddie Boy, 7-2
(7th) Freedom Factor, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Crystal Coast, 7-2
(3rd) Sweet Penelope, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Jumeirah, 9-2
(2nd) Shaldag, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Pebble Road, 3-1
(4th) Colonel Moorhead, 3-1
Pimlico (5th) Amplio Esquema, 6-1
(6th) Mavilus, 7-2
Pleasanton (4th) Elusive Virtue, 5-1
(5th) Wahasha, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Go Get That, 7-2
(7th) Game to Play, 9-2
Saratoga (5th) Absolute Love, 3-1
(6th) Let Her Inspire U, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Big Boy Benny, 3-1
(4th) Sharp’s River, 7-2

