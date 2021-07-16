July 16, 2021

Spot Plays July 17

July 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Lipliner, 9-2
    (3rd) Swoonatra, 4-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Red Hot Cookie, 3-1
    (8th) Owl Run, 5-1
Del Mar   (1st) Head for Business, 3-1
    (8th) Established, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) Coal Truth, 3-1
    (3rd) Farcical, 6-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Tempo Madness, 4-1
    (5th) Cryo, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Double Perfection, 4-1
    (7th) Mike Man’s Gold, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (7th) Pepper Jack, 7-2
    (9th) Trophy Daddy, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) The Skipper Too, 3-1
    (7th) Glory of Florida, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Mail Man Johnny, 6-1
    (7th) Eternal Force, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (6th) Hit Me I’m Lucky, 5-1
    (14th) English Charmer, 9-2
Pimlico   (4th) Tapdancing Girl, 3-1
    (6th) Unshakable U, 4-1
Pleasanton   (2nd) Moogie Cat, 5-1
    (4th) Coastal Starlite, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Recount, 9-2
    (10th) Tuff Willy Te, 6-1
Saratoga   (1st) Neuro, 7-2
    (2nd) Cause of Action, 6-1
Woodbine   (6th) Souper Hot, 9-2
    (11th) Union Colonel, 3-1

