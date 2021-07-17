Spot Plays July 18

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Triple Scout, 7-2
|(6th) She’s Hot Today, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Epic Adventure, 4-1
|(4th) Mongolian Lotus, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Royal County, 5-1
|(2nd) Divine Leader, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Triunfador, 7-2
|(6th) Raelee, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Kitodan, 9-2
|(4th) Twice too Many, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) David’s Grace, 7-2
|(2nd) Perfect Mistake, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Ten Gauge, 7-2
|(3rd) Garner State Park, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Readmymind, 6-1
|(5th) Paisano, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Fine Red Reserve, 3-1
|(5th) Nuestro Engreido, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Snicket, 9-2
|(5th) Lil Stevie, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Mizzona, 3-1
|(4th) Priceless Will, 4-1
Leave a Reply