July 17, 2021

Spot Plays July 18

July 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Triple Scout, 7-2
(6th) She’s Hot Today, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Epic Adventure, 4-1
(4th) Mongolian Lotus, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Royal County, 5-1
(2nd) Divine Leader, 5-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Triunfador, 7-2
(6th) Raelee, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Kitodan, 9-2
(4th) Twice too Many, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) David’s Grace, 7-2
(2nd) Perfect Mistake, 3-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Ten Gauge, 7-2
(3rd) Garner State Park, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Readmymind, 6-1
(5th) Paisano, 5-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Fine Red Reserve, 3-1
(5th) Nuestro Engreido, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Snicket, 9-2
(5th) Lil Stevie, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Mizzona, 3-1
(4th) Priceless Will, 4-1

