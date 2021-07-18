July 18, 2021

Spot Plays July 19

July 18, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (3rd) Assume, 5-1
    (8th) Screamin’ By, 6-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Perfetto, 8-1
    (7th) Equal Justice, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (7th) Americanrevolution, 6-1
    (8th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 4-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Londonderry, 3-1
    (2nd) Fiesta in Vegas, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Forbidden Fruit, 3-1
    (8th) Hard Sting, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Mom Said Yes, 9-2
    (6th) Condesa’s Handmaid, 5-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Snow of Force, 9-2
    (3rd) Talk Radio, 7-2
Parx   (2nd) City Guy, 4-1
    (4th) Dr. Devera’s Way, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Flat Out Winner, 7-2
    (8th) Topper T, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Jenna’s Lil Agnes
    (7th) Proposition, 7-2
Thistledown   (5th) Ridge West, 5-1
    (6th) Dougs Morning Pick, 9-2

