Spot Plays July 19

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(3rd) Assume, 5-1
|(8th) Screamin’ By, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Perfetto, 8-1
|(7th) Equal Justice, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(7th) Americanrevolution, 6-1
|(8th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Londonderry, 3-1
|(2nd) Fiesta in Vegas, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Forbidden Fruit, 3-1
|(8th) Hard Sting, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Mom Said Yes, 9-2
|(6th) Condesa’s Handmaid, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Snow of Force, 9-2
|(3rd) Talk Radio, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) City Guy, 4-1
|(4th) Dr. Devera’s Way, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Flat Out Winner, 7-2
|(8th) Topper T, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Jenna’s Lil Agnes
|(7th) Proposition, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(5th) Ridge West, 5-1
|(6th) Dougs Morning Pick, 9-2
