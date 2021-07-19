July 19, 2021

Spot Plays July 20

July 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Appealing Julia, 3-1
    (2nd) Whiskey Sis, 7-2
Colonial Downs   (4th) Capt. Candy, 5-1
    (5th) Golden Spear, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Party in the Raine, 9-2
    (7th) Lorenzen, 8-1
Fort Erie   (3rd) American Driven, 8-1
    (5th) Charlie’s Game, 9-2
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Big if True, 8-1
    (6th) Miller’s Maiden, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Sir Overanalyze, 3-
    (4th) Lone Star Secret, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Solitaire Game, 6-1
    (8th) Forest Night, 6-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Reigning Fire, 5-1
    (7th) Mecedora Coming, 5-1
Penn National   (3rd) Eskenfortime, 8-1
    (4th) Mission Key, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Dahog, 5-1
    (5th) Whistler Dixie, 3-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
    (4th) Strategic Ekati, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions