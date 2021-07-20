July 21, 2021

Spot Plays July 21

July 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Raf, 9-2q
    (7th) Destiny’s Darling, 9-2
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Check the Grade, 10-1
    (5th) Pepper Pot, 3-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Ghost Stalker, 4-1
    (5th) Thorny Tale, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Abigail G, 9-2
    (4th) Hiccup, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (7th) Becca Takes Charge, 6-1
    (8th) Bellagio, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (4th) Lookin Royal, 7-2
    (5th) I’m Corfu, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Hot N Spicy Love, 9-2
    (5th) Norwegian, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Driver’s License, 8-1
    (7th) Irish Riviera, 6-1
Penn National   (1st) Kick Kick Hustle, 3-11
    (5th) Long Tom, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Heraclitus, 6-1
    (8th) Eastport, 6-1
Saratoga   (6th) Let’s Be Clear, 7-2
    (7th) Prefect, 9-2
Thistledown   (4th) Double Deep, 3-1
    (8th) Chocolate Soldier, 3-1

