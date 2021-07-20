Spot Plays July 21

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Raf, 9-2q
|
|
|(7th) Destiny’s Darling,
9-2
|Colonial Downs
|
|(2nd) Check the Grade, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Pepper Pot, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Ghost Stalker, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Thorny Tale, 6-1
|
Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Abigail G, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Hiccup, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(7th) Becca Takes Charge,
6-1
|
|
|(8th) Bellagio, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(4th) Lookin Royal, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) I’m Corfu, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Hot N Spicy Love, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Norwegian, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Driver’s License, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Irish Riviera, 6-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Kick Kick Hustle,
3-11
|
|
|(5th) Long Tom, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(4th) Heraclitus, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Eastport, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(6th) Let’s Be Clear, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Prefect, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(4th) Double Deep, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Chocolate Soldier,
3-1
