Spot Plays July 22

July 21, 2021

Spot Plays July 22

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Kenai Cool, 3-1
(2nd) Special Conquest, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) Father G, 3-1
(6th) Miss Stella, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Speeding Ticket, 3-1
(6th) Youthinkthatsfunny, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Mountain Lilly, 3-1
(5th) Mahkato, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Tigard Babes, 7-2
(4th) Majestic Society, 5-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Peyton’s College, 7-2
(4th) Arian Rae, 6-1
Saratoga (4th) Courageous Girl, 3-1
(7th) Quantitativebreezin, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Pink Lemonade, 7-2
(4th) Queen Beach, 3-1

