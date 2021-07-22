Spot Plays July 23

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Angelino, 4-1
|(5th) Agave Kid, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Emperor’s Gold, 3-1
|(6th) Maybetheday, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Officer Unbridled, 3-1
|(4th) North Atlantic, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Double Dare You, 3-1
|(2nd) J W Ruckus, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Miss Aggie Bling, 6-1
|(5th) Chop Chop Charlie, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) La Vikina, 3-1
|(6th) Tiz an Edventure, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Gigantic, 4-1
|(2nd) Manuela, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Ask Around, 9-2
|(2nd) Coach Adams, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Cuckoo Forcononuts, 7-2
|(4th) Kit Kat Katie, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Glowing Star, 9-2
|(3rd) Bourbon Wildcat, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(5th) Gailhorsewind, 7-2
|(6th) Ajourneytofreedom, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Working the Table, 3-1
|(2nd) Denmark, 9-2
