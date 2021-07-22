July 22, 2021

Spot Plays July 23

July 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Angelino, 4-1
(5th) Agave Kid, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) Emperor’s Gold, 3-1
(6th) Maybetheday, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Officer Unbridled, 3-1
(4th) North Atlantic, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Double Dare You, 3-1
(2nd) J W Ruckus, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Miss Aggie Bling, 6-1
(5th) Chop Chop Charlie, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) La Vikina, 3-1
(6th) Tiz an Edventure, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Gigantic, 4-1
(2nd) Manuela, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Ask Around, 9-2
(2nd) Coach Adams, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Cuckoo Forcononuts, 7-2
(4th) Kit Kat Katie, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Glowing Star, 9-2
(3rd) Bourbon Wildcat, 7-2
Saratoga (5th) Gailhorsewind, 7-2
(6th) Ajourneytofreedom, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Working the Table, 3-1
(2nd) Denmark, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions