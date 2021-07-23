Spot Plays July 24

|Arlington
|
|(4th) English Challenge,
7-2
|
|
|(6th) Mark of the Z, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Bearcat Kitten, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Cantakeitanymore, 6-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Red Diamond, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Exultation, 4-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Cerulean Springs, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Hay Nineteen, 8-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(1st) Divine Miracle, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Sunday Grace, 10-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(5th) Club Champ, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Always for Money, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Country Dream, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Black Sword, 10-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) St. Annie’s Indy, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Linfield, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Backchat, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Miz Chaplin, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Inthealy, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) D Two, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(9th) Optic Way, 8-1
|
|
|(10th) Daresca, 6-1
|Pimlico
|
|(4th) Golden Can, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Miami Mumbles, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Sue Happy, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Italian Justice, 7-2
|Saratoga
|
|(6th) Volcanic, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Split the Double, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Meyer, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Kid Forester, 3-1
Leave a Reply