July 23, 2021

Spot Plays July 24

July 23, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (4th) English Challenge, 7-2
    (6th) Mark of the Z, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Bearcat Kitten, 5-1
    (7th) Cantakeitanymore, 6-1
Del Mar   (1st) Red Diamond, 4-1
    (6th) Exultation, 4-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Cerulean Springs, 3-1
    (7th) Hay Nineteen, 8-1
Ellis Park   (1st) Divine Miracle, 3-1
    (6th) Sunday Grace, 10-1
Emerald Downs   (5th) Club Champ, 5-1
    (6th) Always for Money, 5-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Country Dream, 3-1
    (8th) Black Sword, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) St. Annie’s Indy, 7-2
    (6th) Linfield, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Backchat, 7-2
    (7th) Miz Chaplin, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Inthealy, 9-2
    (7th) D Two, 9-2
Monmouth Park   (9th) Optic Way, 8-1
    (10th) Daresca, 6-1
Pimlico   (4th) Golden Can, 7-2
    (7th) Miami Mumbles, 9-2
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Sue Happy, 10-1
    (7th) Italian Justice, 7-2
Saratoga   (6th) Volcanic, 6-1
    (8th) Split the Double, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Meyer, 6-1
    (5th) Kid Forester, 3-1

