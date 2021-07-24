July 24, 2021

Spot Plays July 25

July 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Crankshaft, 3-1
(7th) Brunella, 9-2
Del Mar (3rd) Hot Box, 7-2
(4th) Major Cabbie, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
(6th) Surveillance, 7-2
Emerald Downs (3rd) Final Rose, 3-1
(5th) El Maestro, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) K P D Day, 3-1
(6th) Stan the Hot Man, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Shes a Gift, 5-1
(3rd) Shining Through, 8-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Danza Lauren, 3-1
(6th) Cabo Senorita, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Pal, 6-1
(5th) Hard Count, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Chatterman, 5-1
(2nd) Creative Splendor, 9-2
Pimlico (1st) Gallnipper, 7-2
(2nd) Broadway Melody, 8-1
Saratoga (5th) Herald Angel, 4-1
(8th) Value Engineering, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Dejas Too, 3-1
(6th) Piven, 3-1

