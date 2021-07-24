Spot Plays July 25

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Crankshaft, 3-1
|(7th) Brunella, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Hot Box, 7-2
|(4th) Major Cabbie, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
|(6th) Surveillance, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Final Rose, 3-1
|(5th) El Maestro, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) K P D Day, 3-1
|(6th) Stan the Hot Man, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Shes a Gift, 5-1
|(3rd) Shining Through, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Danza Lauren, 3-1
|(6th) Cabo Senorita, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Pal, 6-1
|(5th) Hard Count, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Chatterman, 5-1
|(2nd) Creative Splendor, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Gallnipper, 7-2
|(2nd) Broadway Melody, 8-1
|Saratoga
|(5th) Herald Angel, 4-1
|(8th) Value Engineering, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Dejas Too, 3-1
|(6th) Piven, 3-1
