July 25, 2021

Spot Plays July 26

July 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (6th) Jay Vee Bee, 10-1
    (7th) Ain’t No Elmers, 4-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Spitball, 7-2
    (7th) Beautiful Grace, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Sea Captain, 12-1
    (7th) U Guys Are No Fun, 5-1
Fort Erie   (4th) Einstein’s Babe, 3-1
    (7th) Willed, 5-1
Indiana Grand   (7th) Go Yeowomen, 6-1
    (9th) Winze, 5-1
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Zenucci, 6-1
    (6th) Vice Versa, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Poppy’s Girl, 6-1
    (7th) Skip and a Hop, 10-1
Parx   (8th) Fed Policy, 12-1
    (9th) Admiral Abe, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Crimson Trace, 4-1
    (10th) Dazzl’n Mischief, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Cinco de Mandee, 9-2
    (7th) Forgotten Peace, 4-1
Thistledown   (7th) Chip Chop, 4-1
    (8th) Templement, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions