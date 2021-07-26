Spot Plays July 27

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Rock On Kitten, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Funny Bone, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|
|(2nd) Pebble Road, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Hickory Made, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(4th) Big Cyn, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Whispering Rose, 3-1
|Fort
Erie
|
|(1st) What’s On Tap, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) In a Twist, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(4th) Down Home Kitten, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Strong Illusion, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Brook Is Golden, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Joeboy, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Thirsty Gal, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Glorious Glitter, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Olympique, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Brooklyn Heights,
10-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Miracles Sunshine,
7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Storm Factor, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Commodore Barry, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Lido Legacy, 3-1
|Thistledown
|
|(4th) Biscuits and Grits,
7-2
|
|
|(5th) Shaharazad, 5-1
