July 26, 2021

Spot Plays July 27

July 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Rock On Kitten, 5-1
    (5th) Funny Bone, 7-2
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Pebble Road, 4-1
    (9th) Hickory Made, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Big Cyn, 3-1
    (7th) Whispering Rose, 3-1
Fort Erie   (1st) What’s On Tap, 3-1
    (6th) In a Twist, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (4th) Down Home Kitten, 9-2
    (7th) Strong Illusion, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Brook Is Golden, 7-2
    (2nd) Joeboy, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Thirsty Gal, 6-1
    (5th) Glorious Glitter, 6-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Olympique, 8-1
    (7th) Brooklyn Heights, 10-1
Penn National   (1st) Miracles Sunshine, 7-2
    (2nd) Storm Factor, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Commodore Barry, 6-1
    (3rd) Lido Legacy, 3-1
Thistledown   (4th) Biscuits and Grits, 7-2
    (5th) Shaharazad, 5-1

