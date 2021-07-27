July 27, 2021

Spot Plays July 28

July 27, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 13

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (6th) Showstomper, 4-1
    (7th) And I Know, 9-2
Colonial Downs   (4th) Golden Lassie, 3-1
    (5th) Curly Tail, 4-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Galilee, 7-2
    (7th) Charge Account, 4-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Shop Around, 8-1
    (8th) Fonzie Scheme, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Craigville Beach, 7-2
    (6th) Rocky River, 10-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Senorita Emma, 6-1
    (7th) Flatoutjustice, 8-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Uncle Carlito, 5-1
    (8th) Parade Grand, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Deo Forte, 4-1
    (6th) Green Growth, 9-2
Penn National   (2nd) Run the Blues Away, 10-1
    (3rd) Live Fire, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Society Boy, 9-2
    (7th) Rio Abajo, 7-2
Saratoga   (6th) Absolute Courage, 4-1
    (9th) Lake Avenue, 9-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Busybeing Fabulous, 9-2
    (6th) Caltha, 4-1

