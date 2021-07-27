Spot Plays July 28

|Belterra Park
|
|(6th) Showstomper, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) And I Know, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|
|(4th) Golden Lassie, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Curly Tail, 4-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(4th) Galilee, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Charge Account, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Shop Around, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Fonzie Scheme, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(1st) Craigville Beach, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Rocky River, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) Senorita Emma, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Flatoutjustice, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Uncle Carlito, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Parade Grand, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Deo Forte, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Green Growth, 9-2
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Run the Blues Away,
10-1
|
|
|(3rd) Live Fire, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(5th) Society Boy, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Rio Abajo, 7-2
|Saratoga
|
|(6th) Absolute Courage, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Lake Avenue, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Busybeing Fabulous,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Caltha, 4-1
Leave a Reply