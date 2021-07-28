Spot Plays July 29

|Arlington
|
|(1st) Easter Music, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Midnight Frost, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(6th) Meadowbrook Road, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Darren’s Fortune, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(5th) Lipstick Lady, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Soulandgrace, 9-2
|Charles
Town
|
|(5th) So Courageous, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Candy Invasion, 3-1
|Del Mar
|
|(3rd) Seven Sisters, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) American Bourbon, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Likely Choice, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Tappin for Glory, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(2nd) She’s My Ride, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Lucky Long Legs, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) The Flush King, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Southpine Gift, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(6th) Mambacita, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Nutcracker Ballet,
4-1
|Saratoga
|
|(3rd) Dante’s Fire, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Bronzed, 8-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Only One Boss Lady,
7-2
|
|
|(7th) Spring City Gal, 9-2
|Woodbine
|
|(7th) Queen Andher Court,
7-2
|
|
|(8th) Pemberley, 6-1
