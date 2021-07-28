July 28, 2021

Spot Plays July 29

July 28, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (1st) Easter Music, 6-1
    (3rd) Midnight Frost, 3-1
Belterra Park   (6th) Meadowbrook Road, 7-2
    (7th) Darren’s Fortune, 3-1
Canterbury   (5th) Lipstick Lady, 3-1
    (9th) Soulandgrace, 9-2
Charles Town   (5th) So Courageous, 7-2
    (7th) Candy Invasion, 3-1
Del Mar   (3rd) Seven Sisters, 3-1
    (6th) American Bourbon, 3-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Likely Choice, 7-2
    (5th) Tappin for Glory, 6-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) She’s My Ride, 4-1
    (7th) Lucky Long Legs, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) The Flush King, 6-1
    (8th) Southpine Gift, 6-1
Indiana Grand   (6th) Mambacita, 9-2
    (7th) Nutcracker Ballet, 4-1
Saratoga   (3rd) Dante’s Fire, 8-1
    (4th) Bronzed, 8-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Only One Boss Lady, 7-2
    (7th) Spring City Gal, 9-2
Woodbine   (7th) Queen Andher Court, 7-2
    (8th) Pemberley, 6-1

