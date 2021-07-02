July 2, 2021

Spot Plays July 3

July 2, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Gramercy, 3-1
(4th) Rag Tag, 3-1
Belmont Park (1st) Bella Principessa, 7-2
(5th) Regality, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
(6th) Turn the Switch, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Navy Sword, 7-2
(5th) Unleash Me, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) World Party, 4-1
(5th) Out of Sorts, 5-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Pretty Boy Elm, 7-2
(4th) Floris, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Coco’s Man, 9-2
(8th) Shake Some Action, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Sweet Actress, 9-2
(5th) Diligent, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Triple Creek, 3-1
(4th) Speedy Dansmere, 9-2
Los Alamitos (4th) Pasito, 9-2
(5th) American Dancer, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Sweet Rachel, 9-2
(5th) U Complete Me, 5-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Bikini Baby, 5-1
(4th) Awesome Launch, 9-2
Pimlico (2nd) Fool Yourself, 3-1
(4th) Ravenel, 5-1
Pleasanton (1st) Moonlight Blue, 4-1
(2nd) Lucky Lags, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Mean Erika, 5-1
(7th) Istan Council, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Liquid Louie, 4-1
(5th) Lois Len, 3-1

