Spot Plays July 3

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Gramercy, 3-1
|(4th) Rag Tag, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Bella Principessa, 7-2
|(5th) Regality, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
|(6th) Turn the Switch, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Navy Sword, 7-2
|(5th) Unleash Me, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) World Party, 4-1
|(5th) Out of Sorts, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Pretty Boy Elm, 7-2
|(4th) Floris, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Coco’s Man, 9-2
|(8th) Shake Some Action, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Sweet Actress, 9-2
|(5th) Diligent, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Triple Creek, 3-1
|(4th) Speedy Dansmere, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Pasito, 9-2
|(5th) American Dancer, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Sweet Rachel, 9-2
|(5th) U Complete Me, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Bikini Baby, 5-1
|(4th) Awesome Launch, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Fool Yourself, 3-1
|(4th) Ravenel, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Moonlight Blue, 4-1
|(2nd) Lucky Lags, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Mean Erika, 5-1
|(7th) Istan Council, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Liquid Louie, 4-1
|(5th) Lois Len, 3-1
Leave a Reply