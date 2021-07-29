July 29, 2021

Spot Plays July 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park   (3rd) Andreas, 6-1
    (7th) Link to Destiny, 3-1
Belterra Park   (1st) Polka Polenta, 5-1
    (7th) Holdtheflight, 4-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Taptap, 3-1
    (7th) Like Me or Not, 7-2
Del Mar   (1st) Warrens Candy Girl, 4-1
    (5th) Big Bell, 5-1
Ellis Park   (3rd) Mama Rina, 4-1
    (8th) Pentagon, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (5th) Perfect Perigee, 3-1
    (6th) Gravy Hound, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Cinderellas Prince, 8-1
    (8th) Habobanero, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Big Surprise, 9-2
    (9th) Let’s Be Honest, 8-1
Monmouth Park   (2nd) Indian Gulch, 9-2
    (4th) Exxtop, 7-2
Penn National   (6th) Great Bend, 9-2
    (7th) Liquor, 7-2
Pimlico   (1st) The Walk, 3-1
    (6th) Heir Port, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Bitten, 9-2
    (9th) Social Circle, 7-2
Saratoga   (1st) One Track Mine, 6-1
    (10th) To the Tune, 10-1
Woodbine   (5th) Ladies Signature, 7-2
    (6th) Reconfigure, 4-1

