July 30, 2021

Spot Plays July 31

July 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (1st) Finnegan, 9-2
    (4th) Indicia, 8-1
Charles Town   (1st) Miki, 3-1
    (2nd) Diamond Train, 7-2
Del Mar   (5th) Til I Found You, 4-1
    (9th) Get Her Number, 8-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Perfetto, 8-1
    (4th) Windrush Karma, 9-2
Ellis Park   (3rd) Be Like Water, 3-1
    (5th) Play Action Pass, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Cribbs, 4-1
    (5th) I’m Not Gabby, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Little Can, 7-2
    (7th) Tool Box, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Proof of Paranoia, 9-2
    (5th) Falcon Ex, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Green Mansions, 7-2
    (12th) Lightening Larry, 6-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Celtic Lass, 4-1
    (4th) Flash It, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Luna Queen, 8-1
    (8th) Kong Style, 7-2
Pimlico   (2nd) Ronomes, 6-1
    (6th) Magic Michael, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Uncle Chad, 3-1
    (10th) Nurse List, 5-1
Saratoga   (5th) Behind the Couch, 7-2
    (11th) Hieroglyphics, 6-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Above All Names, 6-1
    (10th) Runninforcover, 5-1

