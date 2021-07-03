July 3, 2021

Spot Plays July 4

July 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (4th) Commandeer, 6-1
    (8th) Mama Lou, 3-1
Belmont Park   (2nd) Hombre, 3-1
    (7th) Gagliano, 7-2
Canterbury   (2nd) Platinum Hallway, 7-2
    (8th) Timber Lady, 5-1
Ellis Park   (2nd) Scarabea, 9-2
    (6th) Stella Grace, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Bella Future, 7-2
    (7th) American of Course, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (1st) Battleship Bevo, 4-1
    (5th) Broadway Fire, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (1st) Ju Ju Guy, 6-1
    (8th) Katie’s Paradise, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Velvet Ridge, 4-1
    (7th) Deezee Dial, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (7th) Reckless Place, 6-1
    (12th) Overdressed, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Sammy’s Mineshaft, 5-1
    (7th) Qualifly, 3-1
Pimlico   (9th) Sweet Sami D, 10-1
    (11th) Leave ‘Em Loaded, 9-2
Pleasanton   (2nd) Truly Fabulous, 4-1
    (4th) Space Odyssey, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Hot Blooded Song, 4-1
    (10th) Sir Brahms, 7-2
Woodbine   (9th) Fort Hope, 8-1
    (10th) Battle of Yorktown, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions