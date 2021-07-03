Spot Plays July 4

|Arlington
|
|(4th) Commandeer, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Mama Lou, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Hombre, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Gagliano, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(2nd) Platinum Hallway, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Timber Lady, 5-1
|Ellis
Park
|
|(2nd) Scarabea, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Stella Grace, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Bella Future, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) American of Course,
7-2
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) Battleship Bevo, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Broadway Fire, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(1st) Ju Ju Guy, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Katie’s Paradise, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Velvet Ridge, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Deezee Dial, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(7th) Reckless Place, 6-1
|
|
|(12th) Overdressed, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Sammy’s Mineshaft,
5-1
|
|
|(7th) Qualifly, 3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(9th) Sweet Sami D, 10-1
|
|
|(11th) Leave ‘Em Loaded,
9-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(2nd) Truly Fabulous, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Space Odyssey, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Hot Blooded Song, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Sir Brahms, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(9th) Fort Hope, 8-1
|
|
|(10th) Battle of Yorktown,
9-2
