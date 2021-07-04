July 4, 2021

Spot Plays July 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Mo Heat, 3-1
    (7th) Princess Fawzia, 6-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Mokheef, 4-1
    (7th) Expensive Style, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Seaport Storm, 4-1
    (8th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 6-1
Fort Erie   (6th) Fiesta in Vegas, 6-1
    (9th) Water Polo, 8-1
Lone Star Park   (8th) Lady Gwen, 3-1
    (9th) Grey Rogue, 4-1
Los Alamitos   (3rd) Platinum Equity, 9-2
    (6th) My Indy, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (4th) David’s Grace, 6-1
    (7th) Netela, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Andiama, 6-1
    (5th) Readmymind, 6-1
Parx   (1st) Abhaile, 3-1
    (2nd) Call Fitzroy, 5-1
Pleasanton   (3rd) Wicks and Chappies, 7-2
    (7th) Sixtyfour G T O, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) El Supremo, 5-1
    (9th) Happy Issue, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Posh Playday, 3-1
    (7th) Ride Into the Sky, 3-1
Thistledown   (4th) Nessum Dorma, 7-2
    (8th) Due North, 7-2

