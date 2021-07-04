Spot Plays July 5

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Mo Heat, 3-1
|(7th) Princess Fawzia, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Mokheef, 4-1
|(7th) Expensive Style, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Seaport Storm, 4-1
|(8th) Evrybodyluvsnorman, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|(6th) Fiesta in Vegas, 6-1
|(9th) Water Polo, 8-1
|Lone Star Park
|(8th) Lady Gwen, 3-1
|(9th) Grey Rogue, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Platinum Equity, 9-2
|(6th) My Indy, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) David’s Grace, 6-1
|(7th) Netela, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Andiama, 6-1
|(5th) Readmymind, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) Abhaile, 3-1
|(2nd) Call Fitzroy, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Wicks and Chappies, 7-2
|(7th) Sixtyfour G T O, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) El Supremo, 5-1
|(9th) Happy Issue, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Posh Playday, 3-1
|(7th) Ride Into the Sky, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Nessum Dorma, 7-2
|(8th) Due North, 7-2
