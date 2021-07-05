Spot Plays July 6

|Belterra Park
|
|(5th) Daylight, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Money Pit, 6-1
|Canterbury
|
|(2nd) Cyril’s Boy, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Finn Country, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(1st) American Tsar, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Remoane, 3-1
|Fort
Erie
|
|(1st) Detroit Steel, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Sailin Street, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(1st) He’s a Warrior, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Steak and Cheese, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(4th) Lil Hot Toddy, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Miss Checkmark, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(6th) Catlike, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Ticket to Alaska, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Master of War, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Catch My Vibe, 8-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) No More Martinis, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Miss Majorette, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) No Time to Yawn, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Wild Winter, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Shyla, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Sacred Warrior, 4-1
