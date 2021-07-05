July 5, 2021

Spot Plays July 6

July 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (5th) Daylight, 9-2
    (6th) Money Pit, 6-1
Canterbury   (2nd) Cyril’s Boy, 7-2
    (6th) Finn Country, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) American Tsar, 6-1
    (2nd) Remoane, 3-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Detroit Steel, 5-1
    (6th) Sailin Street, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) He’s a Warrior, 6-1
    (7th) Steak and Cheese, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Lil Hot Toddy, 6-1
    (7th) Miss Checkmark, 5-1
Mountaineer   (6th) Catlike, 5-1
    (8th) Ticket to Alaska, 9-2
Parx Racing   (2nd) Master of War, 6-1
    (8th) Catch My Vibe, 8-1
Penn National   (1st) No More Martinis, 7-2
    (2nd) Miss Majorette, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) No Time to Yawn, 3-1
    (8th) Wild Winter, 9-2
Thistledown   (1st) Shyla, 3-1
    (3rd) Sacred Warrior, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions