July 6, 2021

Spot Plays July 7

July 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (4th) Golden Money, 4-1
(6th) Miss Hattie, 4-1
Canterbury Park (4th) Derbys Moneymaker, 3-1
(5th) Well Pro, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Three Coins, 3-1
(5th) Holly’s Lady, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Four Princesses, 3-1
(3rd) Wild Mallory, 7-2
Parx (4th) Sophos, 7-2
(5th) Charity Stripe, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Mongolian Hero, 4-1
(5th) Bock, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Purrs Again, 3-1
(5th) Grounded, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Strike One, 7-2
(3rd) The Stifler, 3-1

