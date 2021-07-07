Spot Plays July 8

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(4th) Will Knows, 3-1
|(6th) Tough to Tame, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Treasure Wilburnya, 9-2
|(6th) Shesdiamonite, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Cernan, 9-2
|(4th) She Began Again, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Bloke, 9-2
|(6th) Lufty’s Kisses, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Sir Truebadour, 7-2
|(5th) Weather Wiz, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Zanos, 3-1
|(6th) Freestone, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Permanentdetention, 5-1
|(4th) Astounding, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Amongst Friends, 4-1
|(4th) Whistlin’ Dixie, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Whipum Naenae, 3-1
|(3rd) Hern, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Mr Lightning Boy, 3-1
|(3rd) Blanda, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Modus Operandi, 4-1
|(4th) Sea Lily, 4-1
