July 8, 2021

Spot Plays July 8

July 7, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (4th) Will Knows, 3-1
(6th) Tough to Tame, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Treasure Wilburnya, 9-2
(6th) Shesdiamonite, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Cernan, 9-2
(4th) She Began Again, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Bloke, 9-2
(6th) Lufty’s Kisses, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Sir Truebadour, 7-2
(5th) Weather Wiz, 8-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Zanos, 3-1
(6th) Freestone, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Permanentdetention, 5-1
(4th) Astounding, 5-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Amongst Friends, 4-1
(4th) Whistlin’ Dixie, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Whipum Naenae, 3-1
(3rd) Hern, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Mr Lightning Boy, 3-1
(3rd) Blanda, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Modus Operandi, 4-1
(4th) Sea Lily, 4-1

