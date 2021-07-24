Technical Analysis tops Brown exacta in Lake George

Trainer Chad Brown had four of the nine fillies in Friday’s $150,000 Lake George S. (G3) at Saratoga, and it was Technical Analysis who led a one-two finish of the two higher-priced runners of that quartet.

Engaging the favorite Jouster entering the first turn, Technical Analysis was soon settled into third by jockey Jose Ortiz in the run down the backside. Up front, Jouster was left alone on a lead through fractions of :23.53 and :47.93.

Advancing into second on the far turn, Technical Analysis took aim at the long-time leader in upper stretch, seized control with a furlong to go, and proved best by 1 1/4 lengths. The 7-1 chance covered a mile on the firm inner turf in 1:36.61.

Rallying for second was 12-1 shot Fluffy Socks for Brown, with Tobys Heart finishing a neck behind in third. The order of finish was rounded out by Runaway Rumour, Minaun, Amy C, Demodog, 5-2 choice Jouster, and Navratilova.

Owned by Klaravich Stables, Technical Analysis paid $17.60.

This was the first stakes win for Technical Analysis, who now sports a record of 5-3-0-1. Third in her debut at Belmont last November when caught behind a slow pace, she returned four weeks later to graduate by 2 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct as the favorite.

An odds-on winner of her 2021 debut against allowance foes at Belmont in late April, Technical Analysis endured a wide trip behind a slow pace in her stakes debut, the June 3 Wonder Again (G3), and settled for sixth. She’s now earned $188,200.

“The cutback helped a lot. You know you’re going to get more pace with the cutback and that’s really what she needed to get her off the bridle down the backstretch where there’s a good strong pace to run at. She’ll pull on a slow pace. That was part of the thinking of cutting her back,” Brown said.

“We always have thought of her as one of our better horses in this division last year. It’s nice to see her achieving some of those goals we set forth over the winter when we mapped out her campaign.”

Bred in Ireland by Rabbah Bloodstock, the regally-bred Technical Analysis is by Kingman and out of Sealife, by Sea the Stars. This is the female family of Melbourne Cup (G1) winner Rekindling.