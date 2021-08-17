Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 9-15

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Magna Man
|8G
|1 1/4m (ft)
|TDN 8/14
|Best of Ohio Governor’s Buckeye Cup S.
|98
|Princess of Cairo
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|EMD 8/15
|Emerald Distaff H.
|95
|Sea Foam
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 8/11
|Evan Shipman H.
|94
|Dancing Kiki
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 8/12
|Saratoga Dew H.
|93
|Matera
|4F
|1m (ft)
|ELP 8/15
|Groupie Doll S.
|93
|Background
|4G
|1m (ft)
|EMD 8/15
|Longacres Mile H.
|89
|Miss Imperial
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|ASD 8/11
|Polynesian Kitty S.
|89
|Circus Rings
|6M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|TDN 8/14
|Best of Ohio Pay the Man S.
|83
|Racing Ray
|8G
|a1 1/8m (ft)
|TIL 8/14
|Slim Williams Memorial S.
|67
|Wondrwherecraigis
|4G
|6f (ft)
|SAR 8/13
|Tale of the Cat S.
|101
|Dougie D Oro
|5G
|6f (ft)
|TDN 8/14
|Best of Ohio Honey Jay S.
|99
|Richiesinthehouse
|7G
|6f (ft)
|AP 8/14
|Addison Cammack Memorial S.
|94
|Well Defined
|5G
|7f (gd)
|GP 8/14
|Benny The Bull S.
|94
|Canoodling
|3F
|7f (ft)
|ALB 8/15
|Albuquerque Distaff H.
|91
|Raagheb
|9G
|6f (ft)
|ALB 8/15
|JR Malouff H.
|89
|Get None
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AP 8/14
|Isaac Murphy S.
|85
|El Alto Hombre
|6G
|a5f (ft)
|TIL 8/14
|Oregon HBPA Feature S.
|70
|Hold That Smile
|6M
|a5f (ft)
|TIL 8/13
|Don “Hooker” Jenck Memorial S.
|69
|Two Emmys
|5G
|1 1/4m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Mr. D. S.
|104
|Olympic Runner
|5G
|1m (fm)
|WO 8/15
|King Edward S.
|98
|Got Stormy
|6M
|1m (fm)
|SAR 8/14
|Fourstardave H.
|96
|Santa Barbara (IRE)
|3F
|1 3/16m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Beverly D. S.
|94
|Pulpit Rider
|6M
|1m (fm)
|DMR 8/15
|Solana Beach S.
|93
|Neige Blanche (FR)
|4F
|1 3/8m (fm)
|DMR 8/14
|CTT and TOC S.
|91
|Charcoal
|5G
|5f (fm)
|IND 8/11
|William Garrett S.
|90
|Introduced
|5M
|5 1/2f (fm)
|MTH 8/14
|Incredible Revenge S.
|90
|Short Summer Dress
|4F
|5f (fm)
|IND 8/11
|IU Hoosier S.
|87
|Bramble Queen
|6M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Mike Spellman Memorial S.
|84
|Princess Theorem
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CNL 8/9
|Van Clief S.
|83
|Another Mystery
|5H
|1 1/16m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Black Tie Affair S.
|82
|High Oak
|2C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 8/14
|Saratoga Special S. Presented by Miller Lite
|97
|Feel the Fear
|2C
|6f (ft)
|PRM 8/14
|Prairie Gold Juvenile S.
|89
|One Step Ahead
|2F
|6f (ft)
|PRM 8/14
|Prairie Gold Lassie S.
|84
|Verylittlecents
|2F
|7f (ft)
|ELP 8/15
|Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante S.
|84
|Pacific Coast
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TDN 8/14
|Best of Ohio Miss Ohio S.
|83
|Thedayofthegrey
|2G
|6f (ft)
|TDN 8/14
|Best of Ohio Cleveland Kindergarten S.
|82
|Roger McQueen
|2C
|7f (ft)
|ELP 8/15
|Runhappy Ellis Park Juvenile S.
|81
|Bella Dona
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/15
|Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity
|77
|Mark’s Warrior
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/15
|Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity
|68
|Super Stock
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|ELP 8/15
|Runhappy Ellis Park Derby
|102
|Real Talk
|3C
|6f (ft)
|MTH 8/15
|Jersey Shore S.
|95
|Carribean Caper
|3F
|7f (ft)
|ELP 8/15
|Runhappy Audubon Oaks
|93
|Shantisara (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/8m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Pucker Up S.
|93
|Gretzky the Great
|3C
|7f (fm)
|WO 8/14
|Greenwood S. Presented by Stella Artois
|91
|Arrest Me Red
|3C
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 8/11
|Mahony S.
|89
|Star Devine (IRE)
|3F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 8/15
|Galway S.
|87
|Jungle Cry
|3G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GG 8/14
|Robert Dupret Derby
|85
|Point Me By
|3C
|1m (gd)
|AP 8/14
|Bruce D. S.
|85
|First Song
|3G
|1 1/16m (wf)
|BTP 8/13
|Horizon S.
|78
|Bee Exxtravagant
|3G
|6f (ft)
|ARP 8/13
|Inaugural S.
|77
|My First Pearl
|3F
|6f (ft)
|ARP 8/13
|Debutant S.
|69
