Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 9-15

August 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/9-8/15) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Magna Man 8G 1 1/4m (ft) TDN 8/14 Best of Ohio Governor’s Buckeye Cup S. 98
Princess of Cairo 4F 1 1/16m (ft) EMD 8/15 Emerald Distaff H. 95
Sea Foam 6H 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 8/11 Evan Shipman H. 94
Dancing Kiki 4F 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 8/12 Saratoga Dew H. 93
Matera 4F 1m (ft) ELP 8/15 Groupie Doll S. 93
Background 4G 1m (ft) EMD 8/15 Longacres Mile H. 89
Miss Imperial 5M 1 1/16m (ft) ASD 8/11 Polynesian Kitty S. 89
Circus Rings 6M 1 1/8m (ft) TDN 8/14 Best of Ohio Pay the Man S. 83
Racing Ray 8G a1 1/8m (ft) TIL 8/14 Slim Williams Memorial S. 67
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/9-8/15) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Wondrwherecraigis 4G 6f (ft) SAR 8/13 Tale of the Cat S. 101
Dougie D Oro 5G 6f (ft) TDN 8/14 Best of Ohio Honey Jay S. 99
Richiesinthehouse 7G 6f (ft) AP 8/14 Addison Cammack Memorial S. 94
Well Defined 5G 7f (gd) GP 8/14 Benny The Bull S. 94
Canoodling 3F 7f (ft) ALB 8/15 Albuquerque Distaff H. 91
Raagheb 9G 6f (ft) ALB 8/15 JR Malouff H. 89
Get None 5M 6f (ft) AP 8/14 Isaac Murphy S. 85
El Alto Hombre 6G a5f (ft) TIL 8/14 Oregon HBPA Feature S. 70
Hold That Smile 6M a5f (ft) TIL 8/13 Don “Hooker” Jenck Memorial S. 69
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/9-8/15) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Two Emmys 5G 1 1/4m (gd) AP 8/14 Mr. D. S. 104
Olympic Runner 5G 1m (fm) WO 8/15 King Edward S. 98
Got Stormy 6M 1m (fm) SAR 8/14 Fourstardave H. 96
Santa Barbara (IRE) 3F 1 3/16m (gd) AP 8/14 Beverly D. S. 94
Pulpit Rider 6M 1m (fm) DMR 8/15 Solana Beach S. 93
Neige Blanche (FR) 4F 1 3/8m (fm) DMR 8/14 CTT and TOC S. 91
Charcoal 5G 5f (fm) IND 8/11 William Garrett S. 90
Introduced 5M 5 1/2f (fm) MTH 8/14 Incredible Revenge S. 90
Short Summer Dress 4F 5f (fm) IND 8/11 IU Hoosier S. 87
Bramble Queen 6M 1 1/16m (gd) AP 8/14 Mike Spellman Memorial S. 84
Princess Theorem 3F 1 1/16m (fm) CNL 8/9 Van Clief S. 83
Another Mystery 5H 1 1/16m (gd) AP 8/14 Black Tie Affair S. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/9-8/15) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
High Oak 2C 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 8/14 Saratoga Special S. Presented by Miller Lite 97
Feel the Fear 2C 6f (ft) PRM 8/14 Prairie Gold Juvenile S. 89
One Step Ahead 2F 6f (ft) PRM 8/14 Prairie Gold Lassie S. 84
Verylittlecents 2F 7f (ft) ELP 8/15 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante S. 84
Pacific Coast 2F 6f (ft) TDN 8/14 Best of Ohio Miss Ohio S. 83
Thedayofthegrey 2G 6f (ft) TDN 8/14 Best of Ohio Cleveland Kindergarten S. 82
Roger McQueen 2C 7f (ft) ELP 8/15 Runhappy Ellis Park Juvenile S. 81
Bella Dona 2F 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/15 Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity 77
Mark’s Warrior 2G 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/15 Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity 68
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/9-8/15) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Super Stock 3C 1 1/8m (ft) ELP 8/15 Runhappy Ellis Park Derby 102
Real Talk 3C 6f (ft) MTH 8/15 Jersey Shore S. 95
Carribean Caper 3F 7f (ft) ELP 8/15 Runhappy Audubon Oaks 93
Shantisara (IRE) 3F 1 1/8m (gd) AP 8/14 Pucker Up S. 93
Gretzky the Great 3C 7f (fm) WO 8/14 Greenwood S. Presented by Stella Artois 91
Arrest Me Red 3C 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 8/11 Mahony S. 89
Star Devine (IRE) 3F 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 8/15 Galway S. 87
Jungle Cry 3G 1 1/16m (fm) GG 8/14 Robert Dupret Derby 85
Point Me By 3C 1m (gd) AP 8/14 Bruce D. S. 85
First Song 3G 1 1/16m (wf) BTP 8/13 Horizon S. 78
Bee Exxtravagant 3G 6f (ft) ARP 8/13 Inaugural S. 77
My First Pearl 3F 6f (ft) ARP 8/13 Debutant S. 69

