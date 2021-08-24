Fulsome much the best in Smarty Jones; Lovely Ride leads gate-to-wire in Cathryn Sophia

A pair of preps for the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) and Cotillion S. (G1) on Sept. 25, the $300,000 Smarty Jones (G3) and $150,000 Cathryn Sophia S., were offered by Parx on Tuesday.

$300,000 Smarty Jones S. (G3)

Fulsome did not disappoint as the 3-5 favorite in the 1 1/16-mile Smarty Jones, rallying to win going away by a two-length margin. Florent Geroux was up on the sophomore son of Into Mischief for trainer Brad Cox, and the Juddmonte Farms homebred stopped the teletimer in 1:45.57.

Winner of the Matt Winn (G3) at Churchill Downs and Oaklawn S. this spring, Fulsome had a three-race win streak snapped when third as the odds-on favorite in the July 7 Indiana Derby (G3). The bay Kentucky-bred colt rebounded on Tuesday, improving his career record to 9-5-1-1, and Fulsome hails from the immediate female family of Grade 1 winners Sightseek, Special Duty, and Tates Creek.

Alonzo, who was forwardly placed from the start as the 3-1 second choice, held second by a half-length over The King Cheek, who was followed by Ridin With Biden, Fast Bob, and The Jones Boy under the wire.

$150,000 Cathryn Sophia S.

Lovely Ride sprinted to a clear advantage during the early stages of the Cathryn Sophia, but the three-year-old filly had to dig deep to withstand multiple challenges in the stretch, prevailing by a half-length with Reylu Gutierrez. Off as the 24-10 third choice, the Bret Calhoun-trained daughter of Candy Ride completed a mile and 70 yards in 1:42.66.

Owned and bred by Chester Thomas’ Allied Racing Stable, Lovely Ride has now won 4-of-6 starts. She bounced back from a fifth in her stakes debut, the July 7 Indiana Oaks (G3), and Kentucky-bred Lovely Ride is the first stakes winner from the Tiznow mare Lovely Lil, winner of the 2011 Go for Wand H. (G2).

After rating last of six runners, 19-10 favorite Leader of Band waited too long to find her best stride, closing belatedly for second. It was another three-quarters of a length to 2-1 Marion Francis in third, and next came Bold Tactics, Flight to Shanghai, and Office Party.