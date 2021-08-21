Going Global regains winning thread in Del Mar Oaks

Del Mar staged two major stakes for three-year-old fillies on Pacific Classic Day, and jockey Flavien Prat won both aboard favorites. Going Global prevailed as the 7-5 choice in the Del Mar Oaks (G1) on turf, and the even-money Private Mission turned the Torrey Pines (G3) into a rout on the main track.

Del Mar Oaks (G1)

Going Global lost her perfect stateside mark in the July 24 San Clemente (G2), where a less than perfect trip contributed to her half-length reverse. A more straightforward passage in the Del Mar Oaks empowered her to achieve the main goal for her connections – trainer Phil D’Amato and owners CYBT, Michael Dubb, Saul Gevertz, Michael Nentwig, and Ray Pagano.

Reserved about midpack early, Going Global was within striking range as pacesetter Javanica doled out splits of :24.35, :48.66, and 1:13.59 on the firm turf. The stalking Feathers was the first to accost Javanica, but Going Global had already peeled out into the clear. The Irish import asserted by a length in a final time of 1:48.91 for 1 1/8 miles.

Closing Remarks had wait for room in her ground-saving trip, and by the time she got going, the winner had flown. Picking up well to take second, Closing Remarks had three-quarters of a length to spare over wide-closing Fluffy Socks. Feathers tired to fourth.

Madone, who floored Going Global in a much faster-run San Clemente, churned her way belatedly into fifth. Javanica, Ivy League, Soaring Sky, and Tetragonal concluded the order of finish.

“We got a dream ride there,” D’Amato told Del Mar publicity, “and this filly showed that she’s just the class of the field against a really good bunch of horses. She showed her turn of foot and got it done. She’s just special. She takes on every challenge we give her and keeps on going.”

“What a nice filly,” enthused Prat, who was winning his third straight graded stakes on the card, after Private Mission in the Torrey Pines and Mo Forza in the Del Mar Mile (G2):

“I mean what more can you say about her. She’s won five out of six races (in the United States). “I was up a little closer today because the pace was slow early. But she was always traveling well, so I wasn’t worried. I had plenty of horse. I was just waiting to find a spot to run. When I asked her she really got going. “I don’t remember if I’ve ever done this before (winning three consecutive stakes races), but it’s a great day and I hope to keep it going.”

Going Global has now collected five stakes trophies. Her sequence began in the Feb. 14 Sweet Life (G3) at six furlongs, and she swept Santa Anita’s series of routes comprising the China Doll S., Providencia (G3), and Honeymoon (G3). Also a winner at Dundalk in her final outing for Mick Halford in her homeland, the bay sports a mark of 10-6-1-0, $468,780.

The daughter of hot young sire Mehmas was bred by N. Hartery in the Emerald Isle and sold for €15,500 as a Goffs Sportsman’s yearling. Going Global’s half-brother, Finans Bay, just placed third in the Aug. 13 Royal Whip (G3) for Hartery and Halford. Their dam, the Invasor mare Wrood, is a half-sister to Group 3 scorer Racer Forever from the family of brilliant juvenile champion Tiggy Wiggy.

Torrey Pines (G3)

The Bob Baffert-trained Private Mission crushed her two-turn debut in the $101,000 Torrey Pines. Shadowing frontrunner Lady Mystify through fast fractions of :22.28 and :46.71, the Baoma Corp. runner took charge by the six-furlong split in 1:11.91 and opened up for fun down the lane. Private Mission coasted home by 6 1/2 lengths while clocking the mile in 1:37.89.

I’m So Anna was easily best of the rest, 7 3/4 lengths clear of Forest Caraway. Next came Lisette, Lady Mystify, Day Plan, and the tailed-off Jeanne B.

Private Mission’s first stakes win improved her resume to 4-3-0-0, $136,800. The $750,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling suffered her lone loss when fourth in last fall’s Desi Arnaz S. She did not resurface until a June 12 Santa Anita allowance.

“She broke really well from the gate and put me right into the race,” Prat said. “She got a little aggressive down the backstretch, so I gave her a little bit of a breather until the turn for home. When I asked her, she really dug in and got it done. She won pretty easily.”

“We didn’t know what she was going to do,” Baffert said, “but we always thought she could run long. This was a good spot and she passed the route test. That’s very important. That’s where all the money is.”

Private Mission’s pedigree endorsed the stretch-out as well. Bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares in Kentucky, the Into Mischief filly is out of the stakes-winning Unbridled mare Private Gift, who is also the ancestress of Grade 1 millionaire Dunbar Road. Private Gift is herself a half to multiple Grade 1 star and millionaire Secret Status.