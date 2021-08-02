Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Aug. 2

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.42 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 26%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|58.76
|Daily Double
|60.72
|Trifecta
|284.60
|Pick 3
|338.51
|Superfecta
|1,296.50
|Pick 4
|2,555.18
|Pick 5
|11,594.80
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|74,275.80
|Super High Five
|3,609.34
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|France Reid
|10
|4
|1
|2
|4.62
|1
|23%
|Thomas Jamey R.
|5
|3
|2
|0
|4.02
|2
|19%
|Jauregui O. J.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2.20
|1
|16%
|Delia William
|6
|2
|0
|0
|7.03
|1
|15%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Ayuso Armando
|19
|5
|5
|2
|6.11
|3
|17%
