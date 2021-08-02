August 2, 2021

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Aug. 2

August 2, 2021

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.42 – 1
Favorite Win%: 26%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta58.76
Daily Double60.72
Trifecta284.60
Pick 3338.51
Superfecta1,296.50
Pick 42,555.18
Pick 511,594.80
Pick 6 Jackpot74,275.80
Super High Five3,609.34
TRACK BIAS MEET(07/23 – 08/01)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 13 23% P Middle
6.0fDirt 6 33% P Middle
1 MileDirt 6 0% P Mid/Out
Turf Sprint 3 0% E/P Middle
Turf Routes 15 27% E Mid/Out
TRACK BIAS WEEK(07/26 – 08/01)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 7 29% P Middle
6.0fDirt 6 33% P Middle
1 MileDirt 3 0% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 1 0% E/P Middle
Turf Routes 6 17% E Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
France Reid 10 4 1 2 4.62 1 23%
Thomas Jamey R. 5 3 2 0 4.02 2 19%
Jauregui O. J. 4 2 0 0 2.20 1 16%
Delia William 6 2 0 0 7.03 1 15%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Ayuso Armando 19 5 5 2 6.11 3 17%

