Got Stormy reclaims Fourstardave title, earns BC Mile berth

Getting the firm grounds she craves over the Saratoga turf that she loves, Got Stormy recorded her second victory in the $500,000 Fourstardave H. (G1) in three years against the boys on Saturday.

Guided by long-time partner Tyler Gaffalione, Got Stormy rated in third behind the pace-setting mare Blowout through fractions of :23.45 and :46.69. Advancing to within a half-length of that long-time leader after six furlongs in 1:10.12, Got Stormy surged past that rival in mid-stretch and won comfortably by 1 1/2 lengths.

Despite a course-record setting win in the 2019 Fourstardave and a second-place finish in the event last year over a course with more give in it than she generally prefers, Got Stormy was dismissed Saturday at 12-1. She returned $27 after covering the mile in 1:33.09.

“This was maybe even more exciting because they wrote her off,” trainer Mark Casse said. “You could see how well she was training. She loves it here. She trains great here.”

Set Piece rallied for second, a half-length ahead of Casa Creed. Blowout faded to fourth and was followed by Daddy Is a Legend, even-money favorite Raging Bull, Whisper Not, and Field Pass.

With the victory, Got Stormy earned an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1), a race she finished second in to Uni two years ago at Santa Anita.



“It turned out perfect. It’s what she loves; they’ll have some sharp turns at Del Mar, so that’ll work out just fine.”

Got Stormy is owned by My Racehorse Stable and Spendthrift Farm. The latter was the winning bidder at $2.75 million on the now six-year-old mare at last fall’s Fasig-Tipton November Sale.

Got Stormy has now won 10 stakes, seven of which have been graded. Besides the two Fourstardaves, she’s also captured the Matriarch (G1), in 2019, and kicked off her current campaign with a victory in the Feb. 27 Honey Fox (G3) at Gulfstream prior to fifth-place finishes in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2) and Jaipur (G1).

“I’m really proud. There’s been some bumps along the road with her, but she came when it was time,” said Casse of the chestnut who’s now bankrolled nearly $2.4 million from a record of 30-12-5-3.

Bred in the Kentucky by Mt. Joy Stables, Pope McLean, Marc McLean, and Pope McLean Jr., Got Stormy is by Get Stormy and out of Super Phoebe, a Malabar Gold half-sister to Grade 2 scorers Smooth Air and Overdriven.