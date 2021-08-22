Horologist in control throughout in Summer Colony

After the scratch of Dunbar Road, Horologist turned Sunday’s $116,400 Summer Colony S. at Saratoga into a one-horse show. The 1.10-1 favorite went straight to the lead on the off track and splashed to an 8 1/2-length victory.

“She hadn’t had any previous form on an off track,” Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott told NYRA publicity, “but she seemed to me that she would be a horse who would handle it fine. I wasn’t concerned about that.”

Indeed, Horologist is by the Tiznow stallion Gemologist, and therefore descends from a male line known for its taste for mud. Just nailed late in the July 25 Shuvee (G3) last out, the New Jersey-bred celebrity enjoyed an easier time here.

“She had traffic trouble in two races,” Mott said, alluding to the Shuvee as well as her prior fifth in the June 26 Lady Jacqueline S. at Thistledown. “She was inside and stuck down in there the last two races.”

With the Summer Colony restricted to distaffers who have not won a graded stakes in 2021, Horologist found a comfy rebound spot according to race conditions as well as tactics.

“We let her bounce out of there and do her thing without getting in her way,” Mott said. “I think we’ve kept her from winning on a couple of occasions. A win does everyone some good.”

Under Junior Alvarado, Horologist posted fractions of :23.66, :47.34, and 1:11.77 on a track labeled good. Gibberish kept close tabs until the far turn, when the favorite began to open up. Horologist galloped the rest of the way and completed 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.57.

Chilean import Gold Spirit, a solid fourth in the Shuvee in her U.S. premiere, didn’t get as close to Horologist in the rematch but slogged home best of the rest. So Darn Hot was a one-paced third, Gibberish faded to fourth, and Thankful was eased after lagging since her rough start.

Horologist got a confidence boost to improve her record to 25-9-3-4, $892,939.

“It was simple – I rode her like the best horse, and she showed it out there,” Alvarado said. “Once she put herself on the lead, she took me all the way around. She’s very quick and is a good gate filly. If she wanted, she could go faster without using much.”

Campaigned by There’s a Chance Stable, Medallion Racing, Abbondanza Racing, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Paradise Farms Corp., and David Staudacher, Horologist has won or placed in a dozen stakes. Her three graded wins include last year’s Beldame (G2) and Molly Pitcher (G3) as well as the 2019 Monmouth Oaks (G3). Chief among her minor awards are the 2019 Cotillion (G1) and 2020 La Troienne (G1).

Horologist’s next objective is a title defense in the Oct. 10 Beldame at Belmont Park.