Limited Liability, Portfolio Company square off in With Anticipation

With Anticipation S. (G3) — Race 9 (5:39 p.m. ET)

Wednesday’s $150,000 With Anticipation S. (G3) at Saratoga, which has the potential to yield starters for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) in November, looms on paper as a showdown between two impressive debut winners at the current stand, both by Kitten’s Joy.

Limited Liability was an off-the-pace winner on July 31 for owner-breeder Stuart Janney III and trainer Shug McGaughey. From the family of Janney’s star miler Ironicus, among other graded winners, the gray dominated his rivals by 2 3/4 lengths at odds of approaching 7-1.

“I was very impressed with his race. I’ve been very impressed since he ran, too,” McGaughey said. “He’s training awfully well. I’m looking forward to it. I think he deserves to be in there.”

Trainer Chad Brown has the likely favorite, though, in Portfolio Company, who stalked and pounced his way to victory by three parts of a length on July 17. The bay is full brother to Grade 3 winner Charming Kitten and stakes winner Queen’splatekitten.

Portfolio Company should race in close attendance, along with longshots Ready to March, Silipo, and Coinage.

Todd Pletcher, who’s won the With Anticipation a record six times, saddles Gooch Go Bragh. The son of Distorted Humor was a clear runner-up in his debut on Aug. 7 and figures to make progress under Luis Saez.

The With Anticipation, at 1 1/16 miles on the inner turf, is the ninth race on a 10-race program. The off-the-turf edition last year was won by eventual Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Fire At Will.