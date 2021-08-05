Mainstay faces eight in Adirondack

$200,000 Adirondack S. (G2) – Race 8 (5:05 p.m. ET)

After breaking slowly and finishing second as the favorite in the opening-day Schuylerville (G3), Mainstay will be the one to beat in Sunday’s $200,000 Adirondack S. (G2) at Saratoga. She tops a field of nine two-year-old fillies in the 6 1/2-furlong test.

A Kentucky-bred daughter of Astern, Mainstay won at first asking by a 7 3/4-length margin at Monmouth Park in early June. The Butch Reid-trained bay rushed forward after bobbling at the break of the July 15 Schuylerville, but she had to settle for second as the 13-10 favorite, two lengths back of Pretty Birdie, who will skip the Adirondack.

“I think she raced a little greenly last time,” Reid said. “She got a little distracted through the lane. I don’t know if it was the people in the grandstand or what exactly it was, but since that race her concentration has been much better in the mornings and she’s not paying any attention to any of that kind of stuff, so I expect her to run a much better race.”

Mainstay will add the services of Joel Rosario.

Ontheonesandtwos picks up Irad Ortiz Jr. after a runner-up finish in the June 26 Debutante S. at Churchill Downs. A sharp debut winner two back, the Jimmy Creed filly hasn’t broken sharply in either start. Norm Casse trains the chestnut.

Microbiome merits respect for Tom Amoss after a convincing first-out maiden tally at Saratoga three weeks ago. By Twirling Candy, the speedy filly will retain the services of Tyler Gaffalione.

“She’s exciting,” Amoss said. “She showed a lot of talent to us before we ever ran her. We knew coming up here and debuting her was going to be going against the heavy heads, but I thought she really performed well and that gives us a real reason to think she has a chance on Sunday.”

Interstatedaydream and Shesawildjoker exit debut maiden wins at Belmont Park for Brad Cox and David Donk, respectively.

Schuylerville third Saucy Lady T and Debutante third Wicked Halo are also part of the mix. Boss Lady Kim invades from Delaware Park after graduating in her first attempt, and Ellis Park maiden scorer J L’s Rockette rounds out the field.