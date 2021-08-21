Malathaat rebounds as heavy Alabama favorite

After going slightly off course when enduring her first loss in last month’s Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), Malathaat splendidly righted the ship Saturday in the $600,000 Alabama S. (G1) at Saratoga.

Undefeated through early-season wins in the Ashland (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1), Malathaat suffered a minor setback in the Coaching Club, when the Shadwell Stable color bearer found herself in the unusual position of pacesetter. She was run down by Maracuja by a head, but after receiving her preferred stalk-and-pounce trip Saturday, made amends.

Under John Velazquez, Malathaat overcame an early stumble to settle in fifth while being kept wide and in the clear. Up front, Played Hard set fractions of :23.97, :49.12, and 1:13.27, with Will’s Secret in closest pursuit.

Advancing to within a length of the lead at the quarter pole, Malathaat took aim on new leader Army Wife entering the stretch. Finally getting past that rival inside the furlong marker, the Todd Pletcher trainee stretched her lead to 1 1/2 lengths at the wire and finishing up 1 1/4 miles over a good track in 2:02.59.

“With the exception of the stumble at the start, I felt pretty good the whole way,” Pletcher said. “She recovered and got into a good position. She was in the clear. The thing we wanted today was to allow her to run her race and get into that big stride she has and a comfortable rhythm and keep coming.”

Malathaat returned $3.10 as the heavy favorite. Clairiere rallied for second, a half-length in front of Army Wife. Will’s Secret was more than six lengths back in fourth, and was followed by Played Hard, Crazy Beautiful, and Maracuja.

In pole position for the three-year-old filly championship, Malathaat is now 6-for-7. In addition to her exploits this term, the daughter of Curlin captured the Demoiselle (G2) and Tempted S. at Aqueduct last season. She’s now bankrolled $1,555,150.

Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet, Malathaat was sold for $1.05 million at Keeneland September. She was produced by Grade 1 winner Dreaming of Julia, a daughter of A.P. Indy and multiple Grade 1 scorer Dream Rush.

Lake Placid S. (G2)

Technical Analysis dominated the $200,000 Lake Placid S. (G2) for three-year-old fillies on the turf, extending her lead to 3 1/2 lengths at the wire after setting a pedestrian pace.

Under Jose Ortiz, the 11-10 favorite carved out fractions of :24.68, :50.03, and 1:14.80. She finished up 1 1/16 miles over yielding ground in 1:46.49 and returned $4.20.

Runaway Rumor surged late to get second by a half-length over Ego Trip. Spanish Loveaffair, Illiogami, and Lovestruck completed the order of finish.

This was the fourth win in six starts for Technical Analysis, who’s owned by Klaravich Stables and trained by Chad Brown. She was victorious in the July 29 Lake George (G3) earlier in the Saratoga meet and now possesses a mark of 6-4-0-1, $298,200.

Bred in Ireland by Rabbah Bloodstock, Technical Analysis is by Kingman and out of Sealife, by Sea the Stars.