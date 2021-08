North American Allowance Results Aug. 1

CBY, 1ST, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-1.

*7—

MINNESOTA MIRACLE, g, 5, First Samurai–Streaming Fire, by Street Sense. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), T-Joel Berndt, J-Quincy Hamilton, $21,600.

6—

Thealligatorhunter, c, 3, Overanalyze–Garden Gloves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Mattson, Peter D and Padilla, Tim P, B-Pete Mattson & Tim Padilla (MN), $6,800.

2—

Overly Lucky, g, 5, Overanalyze–Extremely Lucky, by Best of Luck. O-Bergsrud, Gary and Brenda, B-Gary Bergsrud (MN), $3,400.

Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)