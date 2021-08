North American Allowance Results Aug. 10

IND, 2ND, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-10.

5—

FLIRTY DANCER, f, 2, What Now–Red Sails Flying, by Pictural. O-Wright, Don R and Wright, Pepper, B-Don Wright (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Joshua Morales, $22,800.

2—

Everything’s Rosy, f, 2, Blueskiesnrainbows–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), $7,600.

4—

Mi Estrella, f, 2, Orb–Fifteen Church, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($1,000 ’20 FTKFEB). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $3,800.