North American Allowance Results Aug. 11

PEN, 6TH, AOC, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-10.

4—

BEYOND THE BEND, g, 4, Jump Start–Sharp and Sassy, by Sharp Humor. O-W M T Stable and Sylmar Farm, B-WMT Stables, Inc & Sylmar Farms, Inc (PA), T-T. Bernard Houghton, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.

6—

Fire’s Finale, c, 3, Jump Start–Exchanging Fire, by Exchange Rate. O-Kenwood Racing LLC and Degaetano and Pastore, Inc, B-Kenwood Racing, LLC (PA), $6,320.

3—

D T Goodie, g, 8, Jump Start–Free Strike, by Smart Strike. O-Trending Stable, B-Donald Clifford Wilson (PA), $3,476.