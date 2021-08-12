North American Allowance Results Aug. 12

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-12.
|4—
|LETMENO, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Wicked Mizz, by Mizzen Mast. ($70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bloch, Randall L, Six Column Stables, LLC, Turf Stable Racing, LLC (Rusty Jones), Harner, Stephen and Steele, Michael, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Junior Alvarado, $57,750.
|5—
|Shoplifted, c, 4, Into Mischief–Shopit, by Yes It’s True. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP; $800,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY), $21,000.
|6—
|Chocolate Bar, c, 4, Cairo Prince–Behavioral, by Include. ($80,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Tim Thornton (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|SAR, 4TH, AOC, $92,150, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-12.
|4—
|LIGHT IN THE SKY, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Iron Goddess, by More Than Ready. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $52,250.
|1—
|Chocolate Cookie, f, 4, Declaration of War–Lady of the Nile, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Marty Zaretsky (NY), $19,000.
|5—
|Spungie, f, 4, Hard Spun–Screwgie, by Smart Strike. ($250,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Diane Manning, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|SAR, 9TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-12.
|3—
|ITSAKEYPER, m, 5, Brilliant Speed–Finders Key, by Discreet Cat. O-Albertrani, Thomas and Masiello, Robert, B-Thomas Albertrani & Robert Masiello (NY), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Dylan Davis, $49,500.
|11—
|Get the Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Rockin Heather, by In Excess (IRE). ($45,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kuehne Racing, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $18,000.
|1—
|Uncle’s Gem, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Gem Gem, by Tapit. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles E Fipke (NY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $78,320, 3YO, 1MT, 8-12.
|2—
|CREW DRAGON, c, 3, Exaggerator–Go Go Dana, by Malibu Moon. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP; $310,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Lee McMillin & Eric Buckley (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Umberto Rispoli, $43,200.
|1—
|Hockey Dad, c, 3, Nyquist–Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $18,720.
|6—
|Barraza, c, 3, Into Mischief–Halo Dolly, by Popular. O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $54,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-12.
|9—
|MISS CAROUSEL, f, 4, Square Eddie–Gypsy Friday, by In Excess (IRE). O-Reddam Racing LLC and Freeman, Edward R, B-Reddam Racing, LLC & Edward Freeman (CA), T-Edward R. Freeman, J-Geovanni Franco, $24,000.
|3—
|Shylock Eddie, m, 6, Square Eddie–Willapa, by Game Plan. O-E-RacingCom, B-Donna Jensen (CA), $14,400.
|8—
|Acai, f, 4, Square Eddie–Smoove, by Distorted Humor. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 7TH, OCL, $41,223, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-12.
|7—
|SOUPER HOT, h, 5, Souper Speedy–Nursery Song, by Beau Genius. (C$15,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Hedgestone Management (ON), T-Michael Mattine, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $24,472.
|4—
|Red Frog, g, 6, Signature Red–City Hall, by Carson City. O-Colebrook Farms, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $8,157.
|6—
|Four Aces High, g, 5, Old Forester–Woodland City (SAF), by Al Mufti. (C$17,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Inno Ad, Inc, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc & Robert Dabdou (ON), $4,487.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-11.
|8—
|TROUBLED JUSTICE, g, 3, Dominus–Kissin Kendall, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Justice Farm, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Aaron M. West, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $24,000.
|1—
|Million Dollar Red, g, 5, Gio Ponti–Bank Candy, by Banker’s Gold. O-Heartland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dana M Huffman (IN), $8,000.
|4—
|Baker’s Man, g, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Hey There Cupcake, by Prized. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (fm)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $39,270, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-12.
|3—
|REDEEM MY HEART, m, 5, Redeemed–Miss Gemstone, by Clever Trick. ($5,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-William E Riddle, Jr (PA), T-Tim Girten, J-Scott Spieth, $26,520.
|1—
|Caramel Martini, m, 6, Biondetti–Midnight, by Silver Deputy. ($2,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Lonnie Stokes, B-Lonnie Stokes (FL), $6,800.
|4—
|She’s Not Bluffing, m, 5, Verrazano–Cove, by Pine Bluff. ($65,000 ’16 FTNOCT). O-Eduardo Maver, Jr, B-Hidden Lake Farm, LLC & David Campbell & Kingsport Farm (NY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-11.
|8—
|SPA CITY, g, 4, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Castillo, Joe Alfredo, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $22,800.
|9—
|Lemon Kick, g, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Joffe’s Run, by Giant’s Causeway. ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP; $290,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ryan C Ritt, B-HIllcroft Farm, LLC (KY), $7,600.
|6—
|Lontani, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Lost Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Gene McCloud, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|CBY, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-11.
|9—
|ALL NATIVE, f, 4, Native Ruler–All in One, by Giant’s Causeway. ($2,500 ’18 MINAUG). O-Bonnie Kane, B-Dennis Strohkirch (MN), T-Coty W. Rosin, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $21,600.
|3—
|Rozey Cheeks, f, 3, The Hunk–Call for Rozes, by Chitoz. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), $6,400.
|1—
|Midnight Current, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Sharp Current, by Tiznow. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:30 3/5 (fm)
|CBY, 7TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-11.
|8—
|GOTHAM CITY QUEEN, f, 4, Wilburn–Ghost City Queen, by City Zip. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-Miguel Angel Silva (MN), T-Miguel Angel Silva, J-Chad Lindsay, $21,600.
|6—
|Knight’s Honor, f, 3, Palace–Badge of Honor, by Badge of Silver. O-Sprick, Cheryl and Bremer, Richard, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $6,800.
|4—
|Temujin Lady, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Forthelonghaul, by Ben Bulben. O-Daniel Kjorsvik, B-Dan Kjorsvik (MN), $3,400.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|CBY, 7TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 8-12.
|2—
|THICK HAZE, g, 3, Paynter–Vapor Cloud, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), T-Joel Berndt, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $21,600.
|3—
|Hold the Spice, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Cinnamon Secret, by Cozzene. ($6,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Empire Racing Stables, LLC (Jason Bullard), B-Team J & K, LLC (MN), $6,800.
|6—
|Ima Harley Too, g, 5, Artie Schiller–Prairie Mistress, by Peaks and Valleys. ($8,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Aguilera, Thomas V, Aguilera, Janet, Zimmerman, Rodney and Zimmerman, Marilyn, B-Thomas Aguilera, Rod Zimmerman, MelissaWertz & Dave Newgard (MN), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:30 1/5 (fm)
|CBY, 6TH, AOC, $34,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-12.
|1—
|LADY HIDEAWAY, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Little Bull Run, by Holy Bull. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Tony Rengstorf, J-Ry Eikleberry, $19,800.
|7—
|Apple Dapple, m, 5, Munnings–Maria Donna, by With Approval. O-Sprick, Cheryl and Bremer, Richard, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (IA), $6,200.
|3—
|Firstmate, m, 6, Midshipman–Lion Cub, by Lion Heart. ($50,000 ’16 MINAUG). O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:29 1/5 (fm)
|CBY, 5TH, ALW, $32,615, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-12.
|1—
|GEMSTONE GAL, f, 3, Gemologist–Miss Star Maker, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Manfredi, Roy and Cappellucci, Dick, B-Larry Jett (KY), T-Dick Cappellucci, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $18,600.
|4—
|Lady Astrid, f, 3, Mo for the Money–Came of Age, by Include. O-Denise Morrison, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $5,800.
|6—
|Come On Sweet Pea, m, 5, Kela–Pink Martini, by Pikepass. O-Sweet LLP, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), $3,945.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-12.
|1—
|MAGEEZ, h, 8, Musket Man–Spaseeba, by Spectacular Bid. O-Double Dam Farm LLC, B-James A Mcgehee Jr (LA), T-Delmar R. Caldwell, J-Ashley Broussard, $19,500.
|4—
|Power Jet, g, 5, Power Broker–Zada Rae, by Unbridled’s Song. ($8,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-William T Reed, B-Joseph Adcock (LA), $6,500.
|2—
|Get Them Justin, g, 3, Half Ours–More Than Less, by More Than Ready. O-Autumn Hill Farms Racing Stables, Inc, B-Autumn Hill Farms Racing StablesInc (LA), $3,575.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 7TH, ALW, $32,480, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-11.
|2—
|CUTEFACECHUBYWAIST, m, 5, Hey Chub–Geeky Gorgeous, by Devil His Due. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Joe-Dan Farm Inc (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $20,160.
|3—
|Seeking the Dream, f, 4, Great Notion–Deanies Dancer, by Lion Hearted. O-Sylmar Farm, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $6,720.
|5—
|Determined Love, f, 4, Shackleford–Stylish Affair, by Not for Love. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP; $3,500 2019 FTMWIN). O-Jeffrey W Parthemore, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|PID, 6TH, ALW, $32,080, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-12.
|1—
|THE PROGRAMMER, g, 3, The Factor–Vodka Gal, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Warriors Reward, LLC, B-Thomas G McClay (PA), T-Tim Girten, J-Ronald Dale Allen, Jr., $19,200.
|4—
|Extrasexybigdaddee, g, 3, Congrats–Extra Sexy Psychic, by Freud. O-Kirwan Equine Group, Inc, B-Toni M Kirwan & Edward Hipps (PA), $6,400.
|8—
|Samurai Song, m, 6, First Samurai–Sanibel Star, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Carl Gilley, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman Moorhead III (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|PID, 6TH, ALW, $31,680, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-11.
|1—
|PEPPER, f, 4, Tapiture–Doctor Doctor, by Langfuhr. O-Keith C Dickey, B-Keith C Dickey & TJ Dickey (FL), T-Keith C. Dickey, J-Scott Spieth, $19,200.
|2—
|Dana’s Beauty, f, 3, Not This Time–City Siren, by City Zip. ($47,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-T-N-T Equine Holdings, LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $6,400.
|6—
|Elia, f, 4, Liaison–Capitol E, by Eddington. O-Piper, Gary and Ferro, Angelo, B-Meritage LLC & Angelo Ferro (KY), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|AP, 2ND, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-12.
|5—
|AUDREY’S TIME, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Jareth Loveberry, $18,600.
|6—
|Docs Seven, f, 3, Fed Biz–Madre Ditutticapi, by Street Boss. ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Peterson, Valerie L and Holsapple, Krystle, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Mary of Bethany, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Fanticola, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Town and Country Racing, LLC, B-Profoal Partners 2, LLC (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 4TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-12.
|5—
|DRAFT CAPITAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Jojo Warrior, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($450,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Savesnine Corp, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Doug Matthews, J-Constantino Roman, $18,600.
|3—
|Regular Guy, c, 3, Bernardini–Rebridled Dreams, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Coffeepot Stables, B-Coffeepot Stable (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Clarestown, c, 3, Speightstown–Clare View, by Hard Spun. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 8-12.
|6—
|JACKS SISTER JILL, f, 3, Great Notion–Practical Ideas, by Prospect Bay. O-C Allen Johnson, B-C Allen Johnson (WV), T-Vernon Greaves, J-Darius Thorpe, $19,096.
|1—
|Juba’s House, f, 3, Juba–My House, by Flower Alley. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,160.
|4—
|Dereka’s Bluff, m, 5, Brother Derek–Hidden Bluff, by Ball’s Bluff. O-Gary W Carter, B-Gary William Carter (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-12.
|7—
|BOSS E BOOGS, g, 3, Limehouse–Hot and Bothered, by A. P Jet. O-Tabitha M Brady, B-Tabitha M Brady (WV), T-Joseph P. Stehr, J-Wladimir Rocha, $18,402.
|8—
|Freedom Rider, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Grey Traffic, by Numerous. ($60,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-David M Raim, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), $6,134.
|2—
|Strong Lil Kokoro, g, 3, Japan–Stonely Heart, by Bustin Stones. O-Timothy M Collins, B-Timothy M Collins (WV), $3,067.
|Winning Time: 1:19 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-12.
|3—
|WALL, g, 5, Include–Smart Number, by Curlin. O-Peter Wainwright, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), T-Clifford Tuomisto, J-John Hiraldo, $18,480.
|2—
|News Flash, h, 5, Big Screen–Monarchist, by Salt Lake. (C$10,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Christopher M Keller, B-Spring Farm (ON), $6,160.
|5—
|New Frontier, g, 5, Speightstown–Showpiece, by Holy Bull. ($210,000 ’16 KEENOV; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Erhan Polat, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:19 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-12.
|8—
|OURPERFECTPRINCESS, f, 3, Half Ours–Ladyzarbridge, by Zarbyev. O-Chief One LLC, B-Chief One LLC (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Timothy Thornton, $18,300.
|1—
|Harriet’s Dream, f, 3, Half Ours–Sweet Muqtarib, by Muqtarib. ($18,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-World War IV Racing and Rebel Tide Racing, LLC, B-Nunez Farms, LLC (LA), $6,100.
|2—
|My Kiki, f, 3, Not This Time–Bet On Soup, by Alphabet Soup. O-Al Pike, B-Perry Judice (LA), $3,355.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 5F, 8-11.
|7—
|QUEST FOR AVETTE, g, 5, Brave Dave–Glorious Quest, by Fraser River. O-Gina Ney, B-Chuck Phillips (LA), T-John Ney, J-Joe Stokes, $18,300.
|1—
|Tripper John, g, 4, Guilt Trip–My Oh My, by Broken Vow. O-Larry Whitaker, B-Larry Whitaker & Charlene Whitaker (LA), $6,100.
|2—
|Sugarland Express, c, 3, Star Guitar–Sugar Creek Girl, by Parade Ground. O-Susan K Love, B-Wayne K Love (LA), $3,355.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (my)
|EMD, 7TH, ALW, $21,110, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-12.
|1—
|ICE NEEDS WHISKEY, g, 3, Private Gold–Arco Iris, by Basket Weave. O-Homestretch Farms, Inc, B-Jill Fabulich & Kay Cooper (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Alex M. Cruz, $11,495.
|2—
|Igottabooboo, g, 5, Harbor the Gold–Little Lyph, by Sultry Song. O-Horse Haven Creek Farm and Dean Warns, B-Elliott Simkins (WA), $4,180.
|4—
|Temple Secret, g, 5, Temple City–Greer’s Secret, by Mr. Greeley. ($130,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Rave Green Racing, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|EMD, 3RD, ALW, $20,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-12.
|1—
|KOWBOYKABIN, c, 3, Indian Evening–Cell Line Forever, by Globalize. O-George Todaro, B-George Todaro (CA), T-Tom Wenzel, J-Heribert Naherd Martinez, $11,495.
|5—
|Coastal Kid, g, 3, Coast Guard–Creme (CHI), by Somersham. ($9,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Haahr, Letha and Haahr, Steve, B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA), $4,180.
|4—
|Time ‘n Time Again, g, 5, Nationhood–Deja Views, by Forest Camp. O-Poseidon Partners, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-12.
|2—
|NATALIES CHARM, f, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Twizzler, by Twirling Candy. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-John McKee, $9,960.
|7—
|Ms V Time, f, 3, Tiznow–West Coast Belle, by Tapit. ($160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Matthew K Montgomery, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,320.
|6—
|Dolci, f, 4, Quality Road–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. ($195,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
