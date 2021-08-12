North American Allowance Results Aug. 12

EMD, 7TH, ALW, $21,110, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-12.

1—

ICE NEEDS WHISKEY, g, 3, Private Gold–Arco Iris, by Basket Weave. O-Homestretch Farms, Inc, B-Jill Fabulich & Kay Cooper (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Alex M. Cruz, $11,495.

2—

Igottabooboo, g, 5, Harbor the Gold–Little Lyph, by Sultry Song. O-Horse Haven Creek Farm and Dean Warns, B-Elliott Simkins (WA), $4,180.

4—

Temple Secret, g, 5, Temple City–Greer’s Secret, by Mr. Greeley. ($130,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Rave Green Racing, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $3,135.