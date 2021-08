North American Allowance Results Aug. 15

WO, 9TH, OCL, $41,391, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-15.

4—

MISS SPEEDY, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Miss Dorothy, by Stormin Fever. (C$52,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Barber, Gary, Kerbel, Ryan Shane and Kerbel, Barry, B-Linda Mason (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Gary Boulanger, $24,450.

6—

Silent Causeway, f, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Good Religion, by Giant’s Causeway. (C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Krasauskaite Racing Stable Inc, B-Michael Deegan (ON), $8,150.

5—

Dejas Too, f, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Unforgettable Too, by You and I. O-Donver Stable and Carroll, Josie, B-Donver Stable & Josie Carroll (ON), $4,483.