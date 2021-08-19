North American Allowance Results Aug. 19

DEL, 5TH, AOC, $42,250, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-19.

* 2—

OMATI, c, 3, Not This Time–Prevention, by Aptitude. ($50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Lance B Frederick, Todd Frederick &Phoenix Farm and Racing LLC (KY), T-Dale Bennett, J-Joseph Trejos, $24,000.

3—

Singlino, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. O-John E Worsley, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $10,000.

7—

Know It Now, c, 4, American Pharoah–Before You Know It, by Hard Spun. O-Jack J Armstrong, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,400.

Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)