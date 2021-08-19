North American Allowance Results Aug. 19

|SAR, 7TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 8-19.
|5—
|DYNADRIVE, g, 4, Temple City–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $57,750.
|7—
|Claytnthelionheart, g, 5, Declaration of War–Heartbeat Again, by Mr. Greeley. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $21,000.
|10—
|Thomas Shelby, g, 5, Curlin–Harriett Lane, by Giant’s Causeway. ($310,000 ’16 KEENOV; $525,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 2:03 3/5 (sy)
|SAR, 4TH, ALW, $103,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-19.
|2—
|ICE PRINCESS, f, 4, Palace Malice–Happy Clapper, by Awesome Again. ($75,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Flying P Stable, R A Hill Stable and Gargan, Danny, B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $56,650.
|1—
|Misty Veil, f, 3, Tonalist–Genuine Class, by Birdstone. O-Maggi Moss, B-William Humphries & Altair Farms LLC (KY), $20,600.
|3—
|Maoilin, f, 3, Gemologist–Fanzine, by Cozzene. (8,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Kirsten Rausing (KY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (sy)
|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $82,604, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 8-19.
|7—
|RIJEKA (IRE), g, 5, Roderic O’Connor (IRE)–Pelican Waters (IRE), by Key of Luck. ($10,125 ’17 TATIRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Michael Nentwig, B-Ms. A. Sammon (IRE), T-Phil D’Amato, J-Joe Bravo, $44,400.
|4—
|Margot’s Boy, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), $19,240.
|5—
|Ward ‘n Jerry, g, 8, Lucky Pulpit–Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $11,544.
|Winning Time: 2:16 4/5 (fm)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $72,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-19.
|4—
|EDDIE’S NEW DREAM, f, 3, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Ben D. A. Cecil, J-Mario Gutierrez, $43,200.
|8—
|Secret Square, f, 4, Square Eddie–Koukla, by Northern Afleet. O-William D Wilson, B-Hronis Racing, LLC (CA), $14,400.
|7—
|Smoothlikebuttah, f, 3, Mr. Big–Eight Daughters, by Five Star Day. O-Bach, Robert A and Tessar, William, B-NP Thoroughbreds, Inc (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $61,429, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-19.
|4—
|SIR WINSTON, h, 5, Awesome Again–La Gran Bailadora, by Afleet Alex. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $34,367.
|1—
|Special Forces, g, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Special Me, by Unbridled’s Song. ($220,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Attard, Kevin and Mehta, Soli, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY), $11,456.
|3—
|Malibu Mambo, c, 4, Point of Entry–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $7,561.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, AOC, $61,319, 3YO, F, 5FT, 8-19.
|1—
|AMALFI SKY, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $38,396.
|6—
|Pledge, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Faithful, by Vindication. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $10,665.
|3—
|Magical Soul, f, 3, More Than Ready–Secretariat’s Soul (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($45,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $80,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Copper Water Thoroughbred Company Ltd, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $5,866.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (fm)
|DEL, 7TH, AOC, $45,125, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-19.
|5—
|DR BLARNEY, g, 8, Dublin–Dr. Capote, by Capote. O-DiRico Racing and Breeding LLC, B-Joseph DiRico (MA), T-Karl M. Grusmark, J-Tammi Piermarini, $27,000.
|4—
|Shane’s Jewel, g, 6, Eskendereya–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. ($4,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Jagger Inc, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), $9,000.
|6—
|Senior Investment, h, 7, Discreetly Mine–Plaid, by Deputy Commander. ($95,000 ’15 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, AOC, $44,640, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-18.
|3—
|NATIVE LION, m, 6, American Lion–Possibly Silver, by Silver Ghost. ($3,700 ’16 KEESEP). O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Tianna Richardville, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $30,240.
|8—
|Freedom Bound, f, 3, Hard Spun–Born Special, by Pulpit. O-S B Stables LLC and Thorough Crowd, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Fireside Kitten, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Dearest Girl (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Murphy, Bruce, Allen, Jay, McDonald, Alan and Southwest Racing Stables, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|DEL, 5TH, AOC, $42,250, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-19.
|*2—
|OMATI, c, 3, Not This Time–Prevention, by Aptitude. ($50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Lance B Frederick, Todd Frederick &Phoenix Farm and Racing LLC (KY), T-Dale Bennett, J-Joseph Trejos, $24,000.
|3—
|Singlino, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. O-John E Worsley, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $10,000.
|7—
|Know It Now, c, 4, American Pharoah–Before You Know It, by Hard Spun. O-Jack J Armstrong, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|***Singlino finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|WO, 3RD, OCL, $40,732, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-19.
|3—
|TEACHER’S PET, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Plenty of Honour, by Thewayyouare. O-George Bigliardi, B-George Bigliardi (ON), T-Sid C. Attard, J-Justin Stein, $24,175.
|1—
|November Fog, f, 4, Frac Daddy–Molly Maguire, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Moylan, Richard and Ritchie, Sarah, B-Box Arrow Farm (ON), $8,058.
|5—
|Ann of Cleves, f, 4, Verrazano–Awesome Lass, by Awesome Again. O-Racing Canada, Inc and Brown, John Phillip, B-Spring Farm (ON), $4,432.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-19.
|4—
|MACADOOOO KID, g, 4, Louie Villain–Prizes, by Prized. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bruce Tallisman (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $19,980.
|5—
|Cat Heat, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Alpha Heat, by Alphabet Soup. O-Schuster Racing, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $6,660.
|1—
|Seasons End, g, 6, Much the Best–Burning Season, by Crafty Prospector. O-Kathleen S Mavec, B-Rachael M Maddox (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $32,640, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-19.
|2—
|TWILA MAE, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Kitten’s House, by Kitten’s Joy. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Rice Racing, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Kevin Rice, J-Addiel J. Ayala, $19,200.
|3—
|Jean V’s Legacy, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Smooth Performer, by Benchmark. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lewis, Michael J, F L I Racing and Wilmot, Jonathan, B-Betz/Burns/CHNNHK/Magers/ & CoCo/Ramsby (KY), $6,400.
|5—
|Thisaintjumpstreet, m, 6, Jump Start–Haberdasher, by Touch Gold. ($13,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Rice Racing, B-JOANNE H NOR (PA), $4,160.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 8TH, ALW, $32,080, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-19.
|4—
|NICE ACE, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–A Lady With an Ace, by First Samurai. ($30,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Robert D Bone, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Tim Girten, J-Pablo Morales, $19,200.
|8—
|Pure Spring, g, 8, Pure Prize–Warm Springs Girl, by City Zip. O-David J Boyer, Jr, B-Arlene London (PA), $6,400.
|3—
|Bummer, g, 4, Talent Search–Run Patty Run, by Aisle. O-Short Straw Stable, Martin, Kaci and Hackman, Anita, B-Flint W Stites (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|AP, 3RD, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-19.
|5—
|LIPLINER, f, 4, Forest Attack–Lucky Lipstick, by Lucky Lionel. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald J McCrosky DVM (IL), T-Vance Childers, J-E. T. Baird, $18,600.
|1—
|Manhattan Legacy, f, 3, Northern Afleet–Lefty’s Legacy, by Chicago Six. O-AJM Racing, Inc and Walters Racing, B-Andrew Malik & Dan Walters (IL), $6,200.
|3—
|Rank and File, m, 5, Data Link–Oak Marsh, by First Samurai. O-Lopez Racing Stable, Inc, B-Team Block (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 8-18.
|5—
|BENELUX, g, 4, Will Take Charge–Vodianova, by Tapit. O-Dotson Stable LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Sophie Doyle, $18,600.
|6—
|War Chest, g, 6, War Front–Wine Princess, by Ghostzapper. ($500,000 ’16 KEESEP; $110,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Hermilo Racing Stable, LLC, B-DATTT Farm, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Barleewon, g, 4, Animal Kingdom–Marshtini, by Bernardini. ($45,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Ismael Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Spruce Lane Farm (NY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|CBY, 6TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-19.
|4—
|SCENT OF SUCCESS, f, 3, Not This Time–Fabulous Babe, by Touch Gold. ($72,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Scott Pierce (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Quincy Hamilton, $18,600.
|6—
|Pretty in Pink, f, 3, Palace Malice–Pink and Black, by First Samurai. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $8,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Judge Lanier Racing, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Missyintomischief, f, 3, Goldencents–Stellaluce, by Cuvee. O-Larson, Kenneth and Paulson, Duane, B-David Purvis (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:29 (fm)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $30,560, 3YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 8-18.
|2—
|BECCA’S ROCKET, f, 3, Orb–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Scott Gelner, J-Diego Saenz, $18,000.
|7—
|Watrugonnadokaren, f, 3, Honor Code–Watrugonnadorosie, by Curlin. ($37,000 ’18 KEENOV; $50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Wayne T Davis, B-St Elias Stables, LLC & Robert Masiello (KY), $6,000.
|1—
|Tecate Time, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $3,740.
|Winning Time: 1:31 1/5 (fm)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-18.
|5—
|SOUL SONG, c, 4, Songandaprayer–Blue Orleans, by Bluegrass Cat. ($30,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Dice Table Racing Stable LLC, B-DocAtty Stables, LLC (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $18,300.
|1A—
|Natealyze, g, 5, Overanalyze–My Sweet Emily, by Roman Ruler. ($24,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $6,100.
|4—
|Fifty Protection, g, 3, Macho Uno–Fiftyfour Forever, by Closing Argument. O-Dale White, Sr, B-J Adcock & Lon Baronne (LA), $3,355.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $26,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-19.
|1—
|BUCKEYE MAGIC, c, 3, Trappe Shot–Lady Buckeye, by Quiet American. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-John McKee, $16,554.
|3—
|Blanda, g, 4, Indy Wind–Miss Carrera, by Memo (CHI). O-Beckett Racing Team, B-Beckett Racing Team (OH), $5,340.
|2—
|Forever Diamond, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Diamond Lass, by Private School. O-Robert Alvin Reeves, B-Robert A Reeves (OH), $2,670.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|ASD, 4TH, ALW, $13,749, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-18.
|3—
|MARIANDA, f, 3, Going Commando–Mariaburg, by Langfuhr. (C$7,500 ’19 MANAUG). O-7 Up Stable, B-Julien Fouillard, Stephane Fouillard,Hannah Fouillard & Barry Arnason (MB), T-Shelley Brown, J-Kayla Pizarro, $8,411.
|4—
|Maibella, f, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Mairia, by Old Forester. O-Payne, Tom and Dickey, Elton, B-Dr Betty L Hughes (MB), $2,804.
|6—
|Mission Reality, f, 3, Mission Impazible–Deputy Reality, by Deputy Minister. ($10,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Henry S Witt, Jr, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $1,188.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
